Lately, you’ve had a greater chance of finding a debate about Critical Race Theory than an open gas station.
Critical Race Theory is before Congress. It’s in Raleigh with the General Assembly. It’s in Carthage with the Moore County Board of Education. They’re even debating it in Whispering Pines.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, which updated its definition last month, CRT is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework” whose adherents believe racism is historically systemic in this country and at the root of all social, political, legal and economic inequalities. Depending on your political view, CRT is either a tool of Marxist devils destined to destroy our country from within, or a means to bring a larger dialogue and understanding to race relations.
The current debate, though, is really just a ginned-up political wedge meant to further divide, weaken parents’ faith in public schools and overlay political doctrine in education.
The Latest Skirmish
Here in Moore County, CRT has been connected to the new social studies curriculum the state has developed. Conservatives believe the new standards adopted by the state Board of Education earlier this year incorporate CRT. They don’t, but that doesn’t matter to all those who want to argue over this latest skirmish in the culture war.
The standards, which vary by grade, include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. Some have interpreted that to say Critical Race Theory is incorporated.
School board member Robert Levy has championed a policy that would ban CRT from being the basis of curriculum. The policy failed in a board subcommittee and failed a week ago on a 4-3 vote before the full board. A recent extensive presentation from school staff on the new standards and the local practical implementation didn’t do anything to alleviate Levy’s “concerns.”
It’s not that the four board members — Libby Carter, Pam Thompson, Ed Dennison and Stacey Caldwell — support CRT and its tenets. They don’t. Their point was that a policy wasn’t needed to ban — or promote — something that isn’t part of instruction. It’s like Creationism; it’s not part of the curriculum, and there is no board policy banning it.
“Making CRT a policy gives me or anyone else on the board the right to create more policies on something that we may or may not believe in. We need to trust our teachers and let them do their jobs,” said Caldwell.
Make Room on the Ash Heap
Since Levy campaigned to “let teachers teach,” you’d think that would resonate with him. It doesn’t, and it’s because CRT is about politics, not education. His whole approach — the approach of many conservatives — is to paint opponents as “radical leftists” who are looking for any back door to sneak in policies out of the mainstream.
So they take an issue, no matter how remote its possibility, and whip up a fevered knee-jerk outcry. They stoke the furnaces of fear and anger with made-up assaults on common sense and legitimacy, and then try to say we’re being naive and they’re standing for truth, justice and the American Way. The result is parents and “activists” armed with half-truths who demand children be “protected from it” — whatever “it” really is.
The new social studies standards are meant to give students a complete picture of this country, all of its glorious and inglorious history. Children are not going to be tagged as “oppressor” or “victim” at the schoolhouse door, and no self-respecting teacher who wants to keep their job is going to drill CRT into an unsuspecting third-grader.
The hue and cry over CRT belongs on the ash heap of all the other ginned-up culture war controversies like United Nations’ Agenda 21, the rise of Sharia Law and whether Starbucks will have a “Christmas cup.” Stick a fork in this one. It’s done.
