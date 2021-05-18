Lately, you’ve had a greater chance of finding a debate about Critical Race Theory than an open gas station.

Critical Race Theory is before Congress. It’s in Raleigh with the General Assembly. It’s in Carthage with the Moore County Board of Education. They’re even debating it in Whispering Pines.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, which updated its definition last month, CRT is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework” whose adherents believe racism is historically systemic in this country and at the root of all social, political, legal and economic inequalities. Depending on your political view, CRT is either a tool of Marxist devils destined to destroy our country from within, or a means to bring a larger dialogue and understanding to race relations.

The current debate, though, is really just a ginned-up political wedge meant to further divide, weaken parents’ faith in public schools and overlay political doctrine in education.

The Latest Skirmish

Here in Moore County, CRT has been connected to the new social studies curriculum the state has developed. Conservatives believe the new standards adopted by the state Board of Education earlier this year incorporate CRT. They don’t, but that doesn’t matter to all those who want to argue over this latest skirmish in the culture war.

The standards, which vary by grade, include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. Some have interpreted that to say Critical Race Theory is incorporated.

School board member Robert Levy has championed a policy that would ban CRT from being the basis of curriculum. The policy failed in a board subcommittee and failed a week ago on a 4-3 vote before the full board. A recent extensive presentation from school staff on the new standards and the local practical implementation didn’t do anything to alleviate Levy’s “concerns.”

It’s not that the four board members — Libby Carter, Pam Thompson, Ed Dennison and Stacey Caldwell — support CRT and its tenets. They don’t. Their point was that a policy wasn’t needed to ban — or promote — something that isn’t part of instruction. It’s like Creationism; it’s not part of the curriculum, and there is no board policy banning it.

“Making CRT a policy gives me or anyone else on the board the right to create more policies on something that we may or may not believe in. We need to trust our teachers and let them do their jobs,” said Caldwell.

Make Room on the Ash Heap

Since Levy campaigned to “let teachers teach,” you’d think that would resonate with him. It doesn’t, and it’s because CRT is about politics, not education. His whole approach — the approach of many conservatives — is to paint opponents as “radical leftists” who are looking for any back door to sneak in policies out of the mainstream.

So they take an issue, no matter how remote its possibility, and whip up a fevered knee-jerk outcry. They stoke the furnaces of fear and anger with made-up assaults on common sense and legitimacy, and then try to say we’re being naive and they’re standing for truth, justice and the American Way. The result is parents and “activists” armed with half-truths who demand children be “protected from it” — whatever “it” really is.

The new social studies standards are meant to give students a complete picture of this country, all of its glorious and inglorious history. Children are not going to be tagged as “oppressor” or “victim” at the schoolhouse door, and no self-respecting teacher who wants to keep their job is going to drill CRT into an unsuspecting third-grader.

The hue and cry over CRT belongs on the ash heap of all the other ginned-up culture war controversies like United Nations’ Agenda 21, the rise of Sharia Law and whether Starbucks will have a “Christmas cup.” Stick a fork in this one. It’s done.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days