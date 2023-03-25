The financial world has spent the past couple of weeks concerned about the international banking industry. The Moore County universe, meanwhile, has been laser-focused on a pocketbook issue much closer to home: their property’s value.
This is a revaluation year, meaning Moore County has assessed all 74,104 parcels and, based on sales, improvements and market conditions, assigned a new value to them.
You have to have been under a rock or on hold trying to get Taylor Swift concert tickets to miss how hot the real estate market has been here the past few years.
Historically low interest rates, combined with a housing market featuring a historically low level of homes for sale, have driven up asking prices and created bidding wars that have frequently seen homes go for 20 percent or more over asking prices.
“We’ve had an extraordinary two-and-a-half-year change in value of real property, and that will be recognized in the value notices that we send out,” Gary Briggs, the county’s tax administrator, said earlier this month. “It’ll catch some people by surprise, but we’re open to any questions and appeals.”
Some people? As notices have been turning up in mailboxes the past 10 days, it appears to have caught just about everyone by surprise.
We’re in Good Company
Moore County is far from alone. Of the state’s 100 counties, 23 others are undergoing revaluation this year. State law requires the reassessment of property at least every eight years, but most counties do it more frequently to avoid the kind of extreme sticker shock that can happen over a longer period of time.
Many counties, including Moore, revalue property every four years, but this time around there is no avoiding that sticker shock. Catawba County property owners are seeing value increases between 50 and 70 percent. In Alamance County to our north, values are up 75 percent this year. Even in tiny mountain counties like McDowell and Macon, values are up as much as 57 percent.
Here in Moore County, property owners are seeing increases all across the spectrum. Some values are up 25 or 30 percent in some parts of the county, while others are double those levels.
Prior revaluations put it into better perspective. The 2019 revaluation saw an average increase of 8 percent across the county. The 2015 revaluation saw an average decrease of 2 percent.
Growth — and Moore County’s popularity as a destination for active-duty military, out-of-state retirees and those who left big cities during the pandemic — has its costs, as we’re now seeing.
Rising property values, of course, are far better than falling values. Still, it has everyone concerned about whether a California-style property tax bill isn’t too far behind. It’s not.
Expect a Lower Tax Rate
Moore County officials have been in a feverish spin mode this past week trying to assure taxpayers they have no intention of basing upcoming budgets on the increased values and current property tax rates. Commissioners Chairman Nick Picerno has been all over Facebook and Next Door, telling everyone he can that big tax bills aren’t coming.
“Our board made a commitment in our January work session to not increase taxes on our folks this year,” Picerno has said. “Therefore the tax rate will be reduced. I will personally be voting to lower the tax rate such that the actual tax bill our folks see will be lower than last year’s bill.”
This isn’t as grand a gesture as it sounds. Governments routinely after revaluations adopt so-called “revenue neutral” budgets, which means they adjust the tax rate up or down based on values to bring in the same amount of money as the current year.
So save your hyperventilating for Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift. Higher property values are a good thing, so long as local governments make good on what they’re pledging to the people.
(1) comment
The school board is suggesting that the County put aside $20,000,000 per year to begin to provide for the costs of new school construction that is coming in the near future. Using the old tax base and rate, that would have amounted to a tax increase of about 13 cents / $100 on the old base tax rate of $.485 / $100 of assessed value. ( Under the old assessments, every 1 cent equaled about $1,500,000 of additional tax revenue.)
It doesn't sound as if the Board of Commissioners will begin this funding this year but you can bet there will be a vote on a new bond issue to fund that construction in the not too distant future.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.