There has been no lack of commentary this past election season about the quality of Moore County Schools and how to improve public education. Absent in that commentary — by all the Board of Education candidates — is a simple, effective and proven method for improving our schools: beefing up private fundraising.
The Moore County Public Education Foundation was first created in 1984 as a nonprofit dedicated to raising money to supplement classroom instruction and student learning. Its efforts have raised more than $250,000 over the years.
While appreciated and helpful, that sum has vastly underperformed other public education foundations around the state that have raised more money over fewer years in counties with substantially less wealth than we possess here.
In counties across North Carolina, nonprofit education foundations are working hand-in-hand with their school districts to raise and give away hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships, equipment purchases, teacher development and tools to supplement instruction. Some of these foundations have assets in the millions of dollars.
Moore County? According to the Public Education Foundation’s most recent tax return, its assets total $71,892. It doesn’t have its own website or any way to donate online.
We have advocated to every new schools superintendent the importance of private giving to support public education. No superintendent has yet to share our enthusiasm. Perhaps they should have been looking around. We did.
Dare to Be Different
Let’s start in Sanford. The Lee County Education Foundation supports a district with 9,443 students and 17 schools, or about two-thirds the size of Moore County Schools. The foundation, in 19 years, just crossed the milestone of more than $1 million in donations. About this time last year, the foundation doled out $150,000 between all its schools.
More importantly, the foundation has an active campaign to recruit local and corporate donors. Last month it announced that First Bank has committed $50,000 toward the district’s Durable Skill Project. That project partners with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Carolina to teach middle school students life skills like self-control and verbal communication.
By the way, First Bank is headquartered in Southern Pines.
In Cabarrus County, the education foundation there has given out more than $650,000 in support in the past 20 years. It offers grants to teachers and helps with classroom instruction.
In Buncombe County, the foundation in just 2021 alone awarded 106 scholarships totaling $339,500 to 69 outstanding seniors.
And in Dare County, on the coast, the education foundation last year gave out $100,000. The foundation there actually has more than $3 million in assets, including apartments the foundation owns for the exclusive use of teachers as an affordable housing option.
Plenty of Opportunity
Moore County has an embarrassment of riches, but school superintendents over the years haven’t bothered trying to cash in. We’ve suggested to every one of them that they take a cue from the successful foundation fundraising exhibited by Sandhills Community College and FirstHealth of the Carolinas. No one has yet to take the idea seriously.
Imagine having someone who could go to companies like First Bank, Meridian Kiosks, FirstHealth, Pinehurst Resort, Golf Pride or any of the big contractors and offer them chances to sponsor learning opportunities that could benefit them in terms of future labor-force training. Or maybe those or other employers just want to be supportive of public education in general.
Think of all the retirees or other individuals who might want to make charitable gifts to support robotics learning or non-native English speakers or civic literacy. That’s been demonstrated in other school districts, including our neighbor to the north.
Superintendent Tim Locklair and the Board of Education know it’s only getting more expensive to operate schools. They want to improve Moore County Schools? They’re late to it, but get in the fundraising game.
