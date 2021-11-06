You think the Moore County Board of Education’s business meetings have been overrun by politics this year? We haven’t seen anything yet.
In one month, candidates will begin filing for one of three open seats on the school board for the 2022 election cycle. The positions currently occupied by at-large members Libby Carter and Ed Dennison and District 3 (northern Moore) representative Pam Thompson will be on the ballot.
Several individuals have already said publicly they plan to run, and others have quietly laid plans for campaigns.
Given this year — everything’s been a battleground, but especially coronavirus protocols, Critical Race Theory, gender identity, contracts with “radical leftist” survey companies and the management of classroom instruction — we could expect at least another year of overheated rhetoric.
But with last week’s retirement announcement by Schools Superintendent Robert Grimesey effective Feb. 1, a new battleground has been drawn. And unlike the heat and noise — but little real impact — of the past year, a great deal is at stake for Moore County in how the school board proceeds in its search for a new superintendent.
The Power of One
There are few roles more influential in a community than the person who oversees public schools. The superintendent is not only the chief operational person — the buses have to run on time and the curriculum must be taught. But the superintendent is also the one who directs the board in guiding long-term strategies for a range of issues, from academic achievement to the physical condition of schools.
Every business person or economic recruiter will tell you that strong public schools are critical for companies to recruit good workers — no one wants to come to a community bereft of good schools — but also to help prepare students to take their future roles in the workforce.
Much of Grimesey’s first couple of years was spent addressing these topics. From these efforts sprung a plan that ultimately led to the construction of four new elementary schools, a major renovation at North Moore High School and smaller improvements at every other school.
On the academic side, Moore County Schools launched initiatives with Sandhills Community College that make our older students better prepared for careers. And Grimesey was key in moving the district toward widespread digital learning and access to computers for every child.
These are all important to strong, thriving, forward-thinking communities regardless of politics.
The Failure of Many
But sadly, politics now drives the discussion of almost every issue that comes before this school board, as a result of the 2020 election of members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy. They have succeeded in seeing “radical leftist” conspiracies where none exist in this nonpartisan arena and view every issue through a political lens. Their words and actions have frequently been counterproductive to the district overall.
This past year, those viewpoints have come out on the losing end of many 4-3 votes. But next year’s election could change that.
Given this dynamic — and what will surely be a demand by some not to pick a permanent superintendent until after the election — the school district could spend 2022 in a turmoil of uncertainty and acrimony. Nothing drives away quality teachers, principals, administrators — and superintendent candidates — faster.
You think in this environment we’ll attract a strong top-caliber superintendent unafraid to lead? A superintendent who doesn’t shy away from speaking truth to power for the sake of improving children’s lives? What experienced, creative and engaging superintendent worth having is going to want to come with this soaked environment? We cannot pretend the divisions we have sown this past year in public education are not poisonous. Indeed, we will soon find out just exactly how toxic.
What is the way forward? And who will help lead us there? The noxious fumes of our political discourse are obscuring our path.
