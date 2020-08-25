Early on, the Moore County Health Department looked like it was on top of the coronavirus.
In February and March briefings to the Board of Commissioners, department director Robert Wittmann and nursing director Melissa Freeman assured the board — this entire community — that the agency was prepared.
“If you are healthy with no underlying health issues, this should not be frightening to you,” Wittmann said.
Now, looking back six months into this pandemic, it’s clear the county really didn’t have a plan, or at least no plan that could effectively educate people, contain the virus or trace its spread. We’re over 1,200 cases, with 21 deaths.
There was no stockpile of personal protective equipment; the need for face coverings was so great we had country club retirees working sewing machines to help out.
There was no coordinated plan to protect nursing homes and other long term care facilities in Moore County. We were barely getting any testing kits and supplies from the state — and weren’t exactly kicking and screaming to get more.
There’s been no plan to educate school children and limit the spread in schools; as late as two weeks ago, Wittmann wasn’t even claiming his state authority to decide when schools must close. COVID-19 case counts among those 17 and younger have been rising all summer long — and schools are just now back.
And the Board of Health — the sole overseers of Wittmann and staff — had no plan to increase that oversight and step up their frequency of meetings.
Curtailment Is Key
By now, it is apparent to all that Moore County really has no coherent messaging around the virus or ways to limit its spread. Heck, Sheriff Ronnie Fields has proudly announced his position that his staff won’t really enforce any mask wearing.
Commissioners are at least wearing masks and asking lots of great questions of their health department. They say they’re concerned and actively engaged every step of the way, but their suggestions to the Health Department are falling on fallow ground.
Wittmann says his staff is doing all they can with the resources they can get. Their stated goal, however, is to prevent the health care system from getting overloaded, not curtailing the spread of the virus. Yet curtailing the spread of the virus — wearing masks, washing stands, social distancing — is key to normalizing the rest of life. The fiasco at several state universities this month has shown us that we cannot normalize activities if a lack of vigilance allows community spread of COVID-19.
Through it all, the Moore County Board of Health has done little other than hear status reports and ask Wittmann if he had what he needed.
So, Let’s Do More
What more can be done? The health board, at least, has taken a step in the right direction. It has decided, finally, to increase its meetings to monthly. It appears to be taking a somewhat more activist approach in telling Wittmann what it expects from him.
Perhaps it’s sinking in. He and his staff will do a “Facebook Live” meeting on Thursday, their second in six months.
Also, earlier this month health officials, working with corporate partners, sponsored four drive-thru testing events in northern Moore County. Another event will be held this coming Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morganton Road Sports Complex, 190 Fire Lane in Southern Pines.
Next: Health officials simply must focus their energy on protecting the integrity of school attendance. Wittmann’s response so far to the rise in youth cases has been little more than what he did with our nursing homes: a shoulder shrug. “We can’t have a staff member in every home, sitting at every dinner table and going to every family conference.”
Uh, no, but you can have educators in child cares and schools with age-appropriate materials and talking points. If we’re not being proactive and modeling smart behaviors and messaging for the kids, in-person school attendance is bound to suffer.
Were those reassurances in early March about being prepared real? Because we’ve been playing catch-up ever since.
