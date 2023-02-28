Pinehurst, which has gotten crossed up more than once with the National Park Service over the years, recently received a good report card from the agency over how the village has protected the integrity of its historic landmark district.
“The Pinehurst National Historic Landmark District remains an outstanding example of American history and culture,” said Ellen Rankin, a historian with the National Historic Landmarks Program.
That’s no small challenge. Unlike a historic building that might mark a seminal moment in history, the village possesses a district that encompasses much of its downtown and includes everything from its Village Green to its sand walking paths, its core neighborhoods and even the large Traffic Circle.
Pinehurst received this designation for its role in the development of golf and resort communities around the country. In other words, its quaintness and steadfast embrace of golf and quiet living is, according to the Park Service, its greatest asset.
But no community can go unchanged over time, and the village has raised a few eyebrows in years past for certain “improvements” to the village center, including changes around the Village Green. But all of that pales to what lies ahead in determining how the village balances its future needs with preserving its past heritage.
Or, as the Park Service noted, Pinehurst “faces serious preservation challenges.”
A Green Conflict
The greatest challenge is what to do with the almost 60-year-old Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives. The two operations share a building on the Village Green, the centerpiece of the historic district. The library and archives, along with The Village Chapel, are the only buildings on the green, which otherwise is graced with a small forest of longleaf pines.
Pinehurst took over the library and archives — formerly private endeavors — last year, and they are now municipal operations. When the village did that, it agreed that it would invest in expanding those two. Last year, the village hired a consultant to begin designing an expansion of the existing building, with an eye toward beginning work after the 2024 U.S. Open.
Alas, it would now appear that if that happens, it would constitute a material change to the Village Green and may affect how the National Park Service looks at Pinehurst’s landmark status.
The recently concluded study noted that the Village Green’s “interior remains fragile and potentially at risk” due to observed “changes in the historic integrity of Olmsted’s original design.”
Changes since 1996 include the village’s addition of parking and clearing for Tufts Memorial Park a decade ago, as well as a recent expansion of The Village Chapel on land that James Walker Tufts donated for the purpose in 1924.
The study recommends against any new freestanding buildings on the green, and that any expansion to the library or chapel “be designed with the utmost attention to scale, massing, style and materials.”
That sounds like the Park Service saying, “If we were you, we wouldn’t mess with anything.”
A Reasonable Split
The Village Council, which is adamant that the landmark status remain protected, is now having second thoughts about any substantive alterations on the green. Fortunately, the village has other options for keeping its word to expand the library and the archives.
The village owns property on Magnolia Road near Village Hall and the police station. A library could be suitable there. An even better site would be on Rattlesnake Trail near the village’s new community center. Either would be an excellent alternative for a library, allowing the archives to expand into the entire building on the Village Green without expanding the building itself.
These are two important services the village offers the public. The Village Council should waste little time with this decision: Move ahead with plans for a standalone library on village-owned land, and reserve the green location for the Tufts Archives.
Splitting the two operations shouldn’t amount to a significant cost increase, and it would help the village successfully balance future needs and preserve an important heritage.
