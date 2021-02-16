Moore County’s travel and tourism industry has taken a massive hit since the onset of the coronavirus last March. Our local resorts and hotels lost most of the spring and fall 2020 golf seasons — or at least those guests who would have booked rooms and stayed multiple days. And business-related travel has dropped almost to zero.
That will all rebound, and now is the time to spend heavily on promotion and marketing for this vital segment of our economy.
To that end, it is well past time for the Moore County Board of Commissioners to approve raising the hotel occupancy tax — a tax guests pay on room rentals — from 3 to 6 percent. Most N.C. regions with robust tourism long ago raised their tax to 6 percent or more, so we’re leaving millions on the table.
Commissioners have had the power to do this for five years now, but our tax-averse leaders have been loath to take this step, especially since there has been no consensus over how to spend the additional revenue.
Finally, though, there are stirrings from both the county and the Convention and Visitors Bureau that an increase may finally get its day of debate.
But muddying that debate is a renewed and impassioned plea from our towns, who believe they should get a piece of this revenue.
Towns Weigh In
The 3 percent tax currently brings in about $1.8 million a year. State law dictates two-thirds be used to promote travel and tourism and one-third for tourism-related expenditures. So if the tax is doubled, you’re looking at about $2.3 million for marketing, leaving about $1.3 million for other expenditures that would further tourism.
We have long held that the remaining pot of money should go toward funding special projects that draw overnight visitors to town.
Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines officials have recently been speaking that, while a special projects fund is fine, it shouldn’t get all the leftover money. Instead, they say, their towns should also receive a portion. They’ve been invited to a meeting Thursday with the CVB to express their views.
“I think it is important,” said Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston, “for all towns to receive a fairly predictable amount to be spent under what is allowed by state requirements. Personally, I would not support a plan where we have to go back to the CVB and then (we’re) waiting and seeing if we get a grant. That is not what Aberdeen is looking for.”
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney says her town is thinking along the same lines: “We feel like we need to get our fair share. If it all goes to one big project, that means you have one big winner and then the others are losers. We feel there should be more equitable distribution.”
Keep Focus on Tourism
There’s no question that towns have to deal with added costs when a big event — such as a USGA championship or a multi-day festival — is held locally. Event sponsors have usually either been charged for use of municipal resources or offered to offset costs.
But simply put, the room tax money — generated almost exclusively by tourists — needs to be spent on increasing tourism. Carving off funds to distribute to each of our 11 municipalities just dilutes the pot and lowers the overall impact.
And while the towns may very well spend their shares on promoting tourism — thus freeing up cash for other operating expenses — the impact of that marketing would likely be low.
Tourism promotion best resides under the aegis of the CVB. It has the talent and the experience of how best to draw people to town. And with more money from a higher room tax, it can develop — with everyone’s input — an effective strategy for getting Moore County’s tourism industry back on top again.
If that tax is increased I'd suggest the be an allocation to the W.Southern Pines Land Trust to develop their plan.
John Misiaszek
