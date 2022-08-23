As community scourges go, there are few more soul-crushing than the years-long opioid epidemic.
From the largest city to the smallest village, no place has been immune to the elaborate marketing schemes Big Pharma foisted upon an otherwise unsuspecting populace to drive the sale of opioid painkillers over more than 20 years.
Millions of people got addicted. Hundreds of thousands died. Communities were undermined by opioid-infused crime waves, lost jobs and economic impact, broken homes, and overwhelmed health care and social service systems. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies made billions of dollars in revenue and profit at the expense of the health, safety and welfare of communities across the country.
The truth about opioids’ addictiveness, which had been literally sugar-coated, soft-pedaled or just outright fictionalized, has long since been uncovered, and the companies are now paying out hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in legal settlements. The tab is still being calculated.
Moore County has not gone unscathed, though we’re not as bad as some communities. According to the most current state data, approximately 23 people died from opioid overdose in 2020. About 115 overdoses came through the Moore Regional Hospital emergency room that year, although that’s down from more than 140 in 2015.
There’s impact across the board, from hospitalizations to jail intake to abuse counseling centers, and the reported numbers just offer a glimpse at an untold and unchronicled toll. Fortunately, there is now more help.
A Choice of Strategies
The Moore County Board of Commissioners last week began coming to terms with the more than $6 million it will receive over the next 18 years from an opioid settlement. And that could grow as more settlement payouts begin getting figured out for distribution.
The money can only be used to address the opioid epidemic. That might sound limiting but it isn’t. Indeed, $6 million may sound like a lot of money, but in the scope of this issue, it isn’t.
County Attorney Misty Leland gave commissioners two options to consider for the money. A first would allocate funding across a series of already-existing programs and strategies, along with the possibility of forming a drug-rehabilitation court.
Another option would have formed a steering committee of sorts with various stakeholders and then direct the money toward areas addressing treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.
Commissioners ultimately opted to go with the first option, which they agreed was more straightforward and would yield faster results.
‘Make It Even Better’
Those working directly with opioid addicts know they have a long way to go in this battle. As Sheriff Ronnie Fields told commissioners, this is not a problem that can be solved simply by putting addicts in jail. To that end, there are several community agencies already at work that need help to fill in gaps in services and funding.
Organizations like Drug Free Moore County, Sandhills Adult and Teen Challenge, Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium, TIDES Sandhills and the Sandhills Center say the settlement funds can improve their respective abilities to care for patients suffering from opioid abuse.
“This is very significant for us,” said Russ Cambria, the executive director for Sandhills Teen Challenge. “We love our model, we feel it’s been successful, but funding like this helps us add value to our program.” He said that the number of patients has grown from 17 to 45 patients in the past year, while staffing levels have remained the same.
“We’re manning the same systems with staff that we had when we had 17 (patients) and now we’ve more than doubled that,” Cambria said. “We just need resources to continue to do what we’re doing.”
Roxanne Elliot, a member of the Opioid Response Consortium and the project director for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said an important tool in Moore County is to “grow what is already on the ground and make it even better.”
With the commissioners’ actions last week, the first seeds of positive change can hopefully begin to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.