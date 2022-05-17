"I use ta get the people jumpin’ an’ talkin’ in tongues, an’ glory-shoutin’ til they just fell down an’ passed out. An’ some I’d baptize to bring ‘em to. An’ then — you know what I’d do? I’d take one of them girls out in the grass, an’ I’d lay with her. Done it ever’ time. Then I’d feel bad, an’ I’d pray an’ pray, but it didn’t do no good.”
And so that is how we meet the Rev. Jim Casy in one of the great American novels, John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Jim Casy, a man compromised in spirit, lost in a search for his soul and the soul of the greater good.
Catch it while you can — there’s a good chance Moore County Board of Education member Philip Holmes will want this book removed from schools next.
The world of literature is full of sex, violence and cussin’, and Holmes appears to be on a one- man crusade to save our school children from reading any of it. If you thought his temper tantrum over the transgender-themed young adult novel “George” was the end earlier this year, you’d be mistaken.
Holmes and a handful of others are seeking to impose their morals broadly to get other books removed from media centers, or taken out of consideration because of what they consider objectionable themes or passages.
Nothing Funny Here
This latest crusade is not without its eye-rolling moments. In their zeal to remove books, these critics sometimes don’t even know what they’re asking for. At one point, Joseph Conrad’s classic “Heart of Darkness,” a staple of high school English classes, is mixed up with “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez.
Holmes was asking about “Out of Darkness,” but also offered in an email a review that faults Conrad for sexism.
Other books Holmes finds objectionable include the young adult novels “Life Is Funny,” by E.R. Frank, and “Looking for Alaska,” by award-winning author John Green.
Unlike “George,” which included multiple committee reviews by the involved schools and a select countywide review panel, there is no public input, no open discussion. Holmes is going directly to schools and has met with at least one principal, Pinecrest High School’s Stefanie Phillips.
Phillips met with her school media specialist over Holmes’ complaint to her of “Life Is Funny.”
“After careful examination of the book the determination has been made to remove the book from the Pinecrest High School media collection due to the pervasively vulgar nature of several passages in the book,” she wrote in an email.
A school board member complains. A principal caves in. Any opposing viewpoint is left out. Life isn’t funny, after all.
...Lest Ye Be Judged
Holmes bragged about his achievement on Facebook: “The book ‘Life Is Funny’ has been removed from Pinecrest High School!” Since then, he has accepted the hosannas of supporters, virtually none of whom have read the books they question and who, before state and national political “leaders” ginned this up a year ago, never raised the matter.
Again, not every book belongs in every school. Yes, material should be “age appropriate,” but let’s have experts — the people trained in literature and education and who actually read books — tell us what that is, not moral crusaders.
Virtually every work of literature has passages that may offend someone’s sensibilities. But what’s the larger theme of the book? Those who would judge what’s appropriate should be objectively qualified to do so.
Where does it end? Not with “George,” not with these latest targets and perhaps not with some of the greatest literature this nation has produced.
With no books left in our school media centers, our kids will be left with nothing to read but whatever they can find from the cellphones their moms and dads thrust into their hands like digital pacifiers. Thank God there’s no sex, violence or cussin’ on the internet.
