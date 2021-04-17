Popular movies about D-Day like “The Longest Day” and “Saving Private Ryan” captured, albeit with Hollywood spin, the dramatic, chaotic, terrifying and grisly moments of that day.
But it was veterans like Ray Lambert who were the experience and embodiment of that day among us. It was Lambert and his compatriots who fulfilled their mortal missions and would go on to fulfilling lives.
Almost 300 World War II veterans are dying every day. Last week, it was the 100-year-old Lambert whom we lost.
Lambert, a longtime resident of Seven Lakes West, was feted internationally in recent years for his heroism and leadership. As an Army medic, he saved the lives of dozens of soldiers, often under the crucible of enemy fire. His career included not just that first-wave landing on D-Day but vicious campaigns in North Africa and Sicily. His chest of medals included three Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor.
Many old soldiers fade slowly over time, like a flag left out for too many sunny days. Not Lambert. He was sharp and strong until his final days, and his vivid story-telling of June 6, 1944, sent chills through his audience.
Lambert didn’t let those experiences define him — but he never forgot his duty to remember and honor the past.
Rock of a Man
Many men were drafted for World War II. Arnold Raymond Lambert, born in Alabama in 1920, enlisted in the Army at 19, before all the shooting. In Depression-era Alabama, there wasn’t much of anything to be had.
He trained as a medic, eventually getting posted to the 16th Infantry, 1st Division — the storied Big Red One. Lambert was wounded during the North Africa and Sicily landings but stayed in.
On D-Day, medics were especially vulnerable. German snipers were trained to look and aim for them. Lambert landed that morning on Omaha Beach, encountering a hell no film could ever capture. Lambert had seen them all, giving “The Longest Day” points for realism except for the level of noise and horror.
“Our job as medics was to try to get the guys who were drowning out of the water and take care of the guys who were wounded. It was just an impossible situation.”
Exposed to enemy gunfire on D-Day, he was shot in the elbow and thigh. But he kept on, encouraging his men to get the wounded behind the only shelter available: a mound of discarded concrete at water’s edge.
That unremarkable lump, discarded by the Germans, remains today little changed, except for a plaque the French town of Colleville-sur-Me posted there to honor Lambert and fellow medics. It is known as “Ray’s Rock.”
A Valued Life
Lambert kept on until being struck by a landing craft door. The fighting ended that day for Lambert. The war lived on.
“We didn’t have TV to tell us about PTSD, but we all had problems. We were different than when we went in.”
But in living on, Lambert never stopped giving voice to friends and fellow soldiers whose own voices ended on those beaches.
“When I stand there in the American cemetery, there are almost 10,000 guys buried there and many of those were my best friends. I can hear the waves that wash up on the beach below. I hear different sounds. It depends on my day and how I’m feeling, what I hear. I never lose that — it is always there.
“I feel that it would be a waste of life to do nothing and say nothing about the things you have been involved in. When you can help other people and have the chance to do things as I have.
“That is what gives me a great feeling at my age — that I have not wasted my life.”
Ray Lambert, our hero, lived a life far from wasted. And now he has gone to rest.
