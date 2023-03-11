Crain’s Creek Middle School is like a house on fire, and the arsonists are blaming the fire fighters.
What started as a discipline problem common to middle schools everywhere has turned into a raging conflagration fueled by schemers last fall who wanted an election issue to leverage.
They got it and won their election, but now they can’t put out what they started. Instead, they shift the blame elsewhere without acknowledging their own actions that have roiled a once-quiet country school.
And thus we have a situation at Crain’s Creek where an experienced principal supported by her staff has bailed — more likely has ben pushed out for expediency — and at least a third of the teaching and support staff are resigning in protest.
Meanwhile, some parents are still worked up about what they say are ongoing discipline problems and troubles with the learning environment. And no one’s happy with how the Board of Education is handling it.
Board Vice Chair David Hensley, who helped stoke the effort last fall to turn Crain’s Creek into a crisis, is blaming former “woke” school administrators and board members.
Crain’s Creek surely wasn’t without problems, but it’s amazing how fast the troubles grew last fall, right before early voting started for three Board of Education seats.
Blaming a ‘Woke Plan’
By Hensley’s measure, it wasn’t his alarmist and relentless social media posts, which included videos of fights that allegedly occurred at the school, that got people upset.
It wasn’t his own machinations, or those of his backers, and playing up the “We’ll crack down on discipline” candidacies of Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis. It wasn’t the nearby “rallies” before and after school that intimidated faculty and frightened parents. It wasn’t allowing repeated comments at public board meetings running down Principal Melonie Jones and her staff.
None of that got Crain’s Creek into this situation, by the vice chairman’s account.
“The Moore County Far Left and self described ‘Public School Advocates’ defend the failed woke strategic plan which governed MCS from 2019-2022, when, in fact, it was their “woke” plan which resulted in this breakdown in student discipline and declining academics,” Hensley posted on his Facebook page Oct. 11, 2022.
Benway, Bruno and Davis fell into lockstep behind the perceived crisis. They assured parents they’d get tough and fix things if elected. We’re all still waiting.
Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair tried to reach out to school staff last fall. What he heard was a warning: There’s nothing with Jones. Get rid of her and you lose us.
As one school staff member said on a survey: “The only time that I have felt fear or unsupported is when I hear the things that are spoken by school board members and the community about our school, and seeing the lack of comment from those who know the truth.”
Ashes to Ashes
But with the controversy continuing to burn, Jones caught the blame. The school district played it like she asked to take a demotion to assistant principal, but her teachers saw it as scapegoating, and now you have an insurrection.
Even replacing Jones has been a fiasco. Scott Absher, a retired principal, was supposed to replace Jones as an interim, but he backed out the day before he was to report, forcing the district to dip into its human resources staff for a replacement.
Crain’s Creek is not without problems. Discipline data show 30 fights there last year, yet it wasn’t even the leading middle school in that category. The staff had its hands full, but they were working on problems.
But nuance doesn’t work when you’re trying to kindle an outrage to win an election. You need to fan the flames and get people worked up.
Sadly, this isn’t the only fire burning for Moore County Schools. Before we all fall down, a school board so focused on starting fires might want to find a hose, lest they make ashes of themselves.
“What started as a discipline problem common to middle schools everywhere” Wrong. This was the inevitable consequence of the previous board hiring Linda Evans, formerly the one-woman-wrecking-ball of the Woke County PSS, whose infamous “bussing for diversity” reassignment scheme created turmoil and led to a mass exodus out of government schools. Just as is happening now in Moore County. The unspoken truth is that Southern Pines MS has a serious problem with academics and violence. Evans’ scheme, which cost Moore County taxpayers dearly, simply exported this problem to Crain’s Creek. The root problem is to be found in the homes of the few trouble-makers. That is not the job of schools to solve.
