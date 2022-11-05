Finally, after what feels like an overly long campaign season, Election Day is upon us. Early voting has concluded successfully, and all Moore County polls open Tuesday for Election Day.
Elections have consequences and Tuesday’s outcome will have a substantial impact on the next two years. As we’ve interviewed candidates for endorsements this year, we’ve taken more of a pragmatic approach than any knee-jerk reaction on a particular issue.
We have spent the past month sharing our thoughts on whom we think would be best for all of Moore County. It’s far from a perfect or exact science; each candidate bears liabilities. But taken together, we have endorsed candidates who have demonstrated a strong commitment to this county, who respond to constituents and who can best move this community forward.
By way of reminder, our endorsements this campaign season:
U.S. House District 9: Richard Hudson
Hudson, who is completing his fifth term in Congress, has had his most successful session yet in getting bills passed, including legislation that will dramatically improve the lives for active-duty military and retired veterans. His experience on the House Energy and Commerce Committee puts him in a leadership position for protecting against the next pandemic and ensuring we are properly addressing such public health concerns like the opioid epidemic.
Hudson is now a Moore County resident, a significant benefit for us all. Should Republicans win the House this coming election, we would expect to see Hudson’s profile rise.
State Senate District 21: Tom McInnis
McInnis has steadily moved upward in the Senate, where he is now one of that body’s top leaders. As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and a key budget committee, he wields considerable clout to help Moore County. He has a demonstrated commitment to securing state aid for issues here, and he’s a proven problem solver for a number of constituents.
State House: Hall, Jackson
Moore County’s representation in the state House will turn over this year. Unlike previous years, Moore County lies in three House districts, rather than two. For House 51, we prefer Carthage resident and Democrat Malcolm Hall for his grass-roots approach and knowledge of the district’s issues. For House 78, we endorse Republican Neal Jackson, who has a financial background and appears to be open for greater compromise on key issues.
Board of Commissioners: Von Canon, Picerno
Jim Von Canon is competing against two unaffiliated candidates — John Misiaszek and Phillip Vandercook — for the board’s District 1 seat. He is a lifelong resident with deep connections and a reasonable approach to issues.
Nick Picerno, who served eight years from 2008-2016, has deep experience on county issues and has a keen eye for getting things done while maintaining financial discipline. We endorse him and Von Canon for the Board of Commissioners.
Board of Education At-Large: Calcutt, Sampson
Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are running as a slate, competing against a slate of Pauline Bruno and Ken Benway. Calcutt is a former Moore County Schools teacher, principal and administrator. Today, she helps instruct up-and-coming teachers. She has more experience than anyone on the ballot.
Similarly, Sampson is a former military liaison for the school district and brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional aid for public schools. She is a licensed and trained therapist and has a profound understanding of youth and public education.
Calcutt and Sampson are far superior choices.
Board of Education District 3: Pam Thompson
Thompson is finishing a second non-consecutive term on the board and has served as the board’s vice chair and chair. She has been a calm, pragmatic voice of reason on the board and been one of the few bright spots this past year.
Thompson is competing against Shannon Davis, who never attended a public school and who has home- schooled her three children. Her candidacy is more designed to fulfill a political agenda than to move public education forward in this county. We endorse Thompson.
You also endorsed BLM. Where does that leave us?
