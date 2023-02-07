The coronavirus pandemic uprooted and redirected countless everyday routines, shattering long- held precepts virtually overnight.
The nature of “going to work” changed, as did established notions of dining, seeing a doctor and operating a business. Include in that the structure and choices around elementary and secondary education.
With millions of children suddenly “attending” school from the kitchen table, parents were thrust into a far more interactive role with their children’s education than they ever had before — and it left many bewildered and dissatisfied.
School choice and alternatives to traditional public education, already growing as a trend, experienced a jolt in popularity that has shown no sign of abating, even as other aspects of life have resettled into pre-pandemic routines.
While Moore County has always enjoyed a strong public school system — it attracted a lot of young professionals and active-duty military families — the educational marketplace is expanding into exciting opportunities for families.
Private schools are bursting at the seams. Charter schools, a form of public school, are expanding. Home schooling is maturing and growing its resources. And public education is growing its roster of learning options to serve children in ways it never has before.
Expansion Mode
The recently held second annual Moore County School Choice Expo at Sandhills Community College highlighted the myriad options for families. Today, parents have multiple paths to pursue when it comes to educating their children. Even private school, once the preserve only for those who could afford the heavy tuition lift, is now reasonable with financial aid offered by the schools and the state for qualifying families.
Those private schools, seeing no lack of applicants, are hustling to accommodate the growth. St. John Paul II Catholic School plans to build a new permanent campus in Southern Pines after being in temporary facilities for several years off Camp Easter Road. Its enrollment would be able to double to 450 students.
In addition, Sandhills Classical Christian School in Whispering Pines just opened a new arts and athletics center and is planning to break ground later this year on a new nine-classroom wing for its youngest learners. That’s just two years after adding an Upper School for older students.
“We saw a spike in growth and it was largely COVID driving people our direction, and then we were creating facilities that made it easier for people to want to be here,” said Gene Liechty, the school’s development director. “But after COVID restrictions were dropped … we weren’t sure what it was going to do and how many people would return, but we didn’t see that exodus at all.”
Public Schools Step Up
The public schools aren’t standing still either. Moore Montessori Community School in Southern Pines is adding seventh and eighth grades to its May Street campus. It already has about 200 students there since its founding five years ago.
“We feel like there’s an opportunity in the community for a small middle school program that is really designed for self-motivated and curious children who want to learn not only the (state) Standard Course of Study, but beyond that,” said Head of School Katherine Rucker.
And Moore County Schools is attempting to grow alternative options such as its Connect! Virtual Academy and its “Blend Ed” program, which combines elements of home schooling with public school attendance.
But while the options are exceptional for parents as they decide what’s best for their families, it needs saying that not all educational opportunities are equal in terms of quality.
It remains key for the state to hold all schools accountable for how well they’re preparing students for their future pursuits — and how well they’re spending any public tax dollars they receive.
Instruction that teaches that humans co-existed with dinosaurs or that discounts key historical events like slavery are academically bereft and sociologically damaging. On balance, though, these diverse educational opportunities serve the community well.
