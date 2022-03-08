Eagle, by North Moore High School senior Molly Smith, who landed not just one elite in-state scholarship recently but two.
Smith scored an offer by UNC-Chapel Hill for its elite Morehead-Cain scholarship and then followed that up by receiving a prestigious Park Scholarship from N.C. State University.
The Park and Morehead programs were both designed to transform the most promising students from North Carolina into the next generation of pioneers and problem-solvers. Both offer full-expense rides in addition to enhanced learning opportunities during a student’s four years.
Smith shares the spotlight with her school. This is the second consecutive year the county’s smallest high school landed an elite in-state scholar. Mallie Clara Purvis from North Moore’s class of 2021 is a Morehead scholar at UNC.
Scholarships give students the financial and institutional support to address community needs through volunteering and research. It’s that part of the equation that’s drawing Molly toward the Park program.
“The Park is more vocal about having their main investment in students be service over mostly anything else,” she said.
Birdie, by a dedicated group of Whispering Pines residents who volunteer to climb aboard a converted pontoon boat and rake muck from the village’s lakes.
Over the years, volunteers have worked to keep the shores clear of debris that makes it difficult for boats to access the lakes. The village team is on its fourth “Muckraker” craft.
While doing good for the lakes and village, they’ve also done good for themselves, building friendships and camaraderie that can weather things like dredging up naked baby dolls tied to a brick.
“The jokes and these people are the best,” said volunteer Karen Daigle. “It takes a unique person to stand on this contraption in the heat or the cold, get filthy and still laugh the entire time.”
While we’re talking about Whispering Pines, a birdie, by the Village Council and Manager Rich Lambdin, for pressing ahead with early repayment of a loan for a new community park.
The village borrowed $350,000 in 2019 for 20 acres at 10 Hardee Lane. Paying off the loan early, Lambdin said, saves $5,000 this year for the village and frees up $68,000 in debt service next year.
The village hasn’t determined yet what to include on the property. Conceptual plans show options such as a community center, athletic fields, basketball and tennis courts, a covered stage added to the existing event space, community garden plots, playgrounds and picnic pavilions.
Paying off the loan early will give the village more latitude in moving forward with its upcoming budget.
Birdie, by the Pinehurst Village Council, for stepping forward and supporting the renaming of Fort Bragg after the late U.S. Army Gen.l George Marshall.
Marshall was the Army chief of staff who led the U.S. to victory in World War II. He later won the Nobel Prize for his comprehensive plan to rebuild war-battered economies in Western Europe. In retirement, he was a part-time resident of Pinehurst.
Marshall, Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland wrote in his nominating letter, “had a remarkable record of service to his country as a soldier and statesman; answered the call to duty repeatedly; he had remarkable integrity and high moral character; he had outstanding skills in military maneuvers and tactics; and a strong presence and connection to the people of this area.”
Indeed, a granite memorial dedicated to Marshall was erected in the village following his death in 1959.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act calls for Fort Bragg and other military installations named after Confederate officers to be rechristened by 2024.
There are other former military figures suitable for renaming Fort Bragg, but Marshall stands out as the single best example of a stellar American and Army leader to represent one of this nation’s leading military installations.
