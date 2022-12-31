We’ve all experienced this to some degree when traveling: When someone asks where you live and you say, “Moore County, North Carolina,” you’re likely to draw a blank stare. But amend your answer to “near Pinehurst” and your inquirer will nod, impressed by your proximity to the Mecca of American golf.
And so it caused some geographical consternation early last month when news crossed the national threshold of a gunfire attack on two power transmission substations that had left more than 45,000 customers without electricity for days.
For better or worse, we are better known to the world for our parts than our sum. If you say “Southern Pines” or “Aberdeen,” you might get an acknowledgment of comprehension, but Pinehurst is the tail that wags our reputational dog. But when the national and international media caught on to the severity of the attack and its impact, it told its readers and viewers that such villainy had been exacted on “Moore County.”
Moore County? Is that near Raleigh? Charlotte?
Adversity had united us as one community to the outside world. But then we came together here, too.
If the violent attacks that thrust most of us into the dark and cold for four days were meant to drive a wedge, they had the opposite effect. The attacks on the Carthage and West End substations — and the aftermath — united us in ways never expected.
Like Never Before
Moore County’s interests, demographics, economics and even its geographical features vary significantly from north to south and east to west. For years, the story inside this county has been a tale of two halves, the once-prosperous, now hard-luck northern half, and the well-heeled southern end propped up by resort and retirement living.
We’ve spent millions of dollars over the years marketing the latter, and at the heart of it all was Pinehurst and its history as the iconic Home of American Golf.
“If I ask 100 people, there might be one person that knows we’re in Moore County,” said Phil Werz. As president and CEO of the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, his job is bringing visitors here.
As the news cycle zoomed in following the attacks, “the name ‘Moore County’ kept getting out there,” Werz said, “so I think more people now might know that Moore County is Pinehurst, where people never made that connection before.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever been, as a community, recognized as Moore County.”
What We Learned
More important than the rest of the world learning who Moore County was, adversity also showed who we are to ourselves. We were animated by a spirit of giving and generosity and charity that made for an equally compelling story.
“If anything this event brought people together in our community to realize that this is a special place,” Werz said, reflecting on the aftermath, “and anything that happened to us collectively, it’s almost like your family. It brought us a little bit tighter, a little bit closer.
“If anything it reminds us collectively not to take our community or our visitors for granted. I think it makes us appreciate what we are as a community, and part of it is tourism.
“If anything it’s going to galvanize us as a tourism community that when people come here we want to show them a good time and make sure they want to come back.”
There is still much about the substation attacks left unknown. The damage has been repaired, but one cannot patch the hole of vulnerability that has been punched in our fabric.
And yet, you learn who you are in challenging times, and Moore County discovered a lot about itself last month when faced with an unprecedented attack. We learned what it means to pull together as one sum, greater than all its parts.
(1) comment
Why don't, or didn't, people know where Moore County is? Because we don't promote it. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is funded by a MOORE COUNTY room tax. Yet, what is the name of our CVB - The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. NOWHERE is Moore County mentioned in the name of the tourism related promoter of Moore County, even though it's entirely funded by a County tax. This should change.
John Misiaszek
