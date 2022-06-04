For a long time, Mike Whan put his mouth where his money was. As marketing director of oral care for Procter and Gamble, Whan learned what it takes to move people to pull your product off the shelf.
Following his passion for sports, he then turned his career into the golf equipment world, which ultimately led him to the Ladies Professional Golf Association in 2010. Under his leadership as commissioner, the LPGA’s growth took off like a Lexi Thompson drive: higher, faster, farther. There were more events, fatter purses, a larger push into youth golf and a four-fold increase in television broadcasting.
It was Whan’s bold leadership that caught the eye of the USGA, which announced him as its new executive director last year to replace the retiring Mike Davis.
“He has shown a unique ability to understand how the environment is changing in global golf and how to quickly and thoughtfully adapt an organization to meet those changes,” USGA President Stu Francis said in announcing the choice of Whan.
Make no mistake, the USGA was no reclamation project. And yet, in little less than a year, Whan is taking this august and game-leading organization into new territory — both figuratively and literally.
Leading with Diversity
On Monday, he and other USGA officials will ceremoniously break ground on the USGA’s second headquarters, Golf House Pinehurst. Coupled with commitments for four more U.S. Opens — including another back-to-back Open and Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2029 — and other championships, Whan is cementing that special bond between the USGA and the Home of American Golf.
But his vision for the game and the organization doesn’t stop there. He’s on a roll, as evidenced by his passionate responses to a collection of Moore County business leaders on Thursday.
Whan spoke of playing at Pinehurst recently, and seeing a hub of activity and diversity across all spectrums: gender, race, age, ability.
“For a guy that runs the USGA, it is the kind of snapshot you want to take,” said Whan, who is the eighth top executive in the USGA’s history. “Compare that image to one taken 30 years ago when most of the players were white, old and rich men.”
Today’s diversity is not lost on him. If anything, it is leading him.
“The one thing the USGA has fallen behind on is advancing the game. USGA is the world’s greatest check writer. But being a check writer and sticking your neck out there are not the same,” he said.
‘Get to Know Us’
Whan’s plan is to have the USGA stick out both its neck and its wallet. “We need to spend money so the things that trouble our game don’t stop it. We need to make sure it will thrive for years to come.”
That means boosting the women’s end of golf. That’s already been evident this week at Pine Needles, where the total purse has almost doubled from last year to $10 million, due in large part to a new corporate sponsorship with the Ohio-based health care company ProMedica. Whan has made it clear there needs to be equity between the male and female professionals.
Whan also has grown more open to putting golf in the Olympics after initial resistance. And he’s firm on a commitment to develop the world’s best players, much of which is happening here.
“I love the fact that the game is global but, by God, we are going to create our own pipeline.”
Most importantly, Whan intends to make the USGA not just a name in Moore County but a neighbor.
“We’ll get to know you but, please, get to know us too.”
Mike Whan intends to take the USGA to new places, and that benefits all of us and all of golf. Because whether we know it or not, we’re all in the golf business.
There it is again, the magic woke word: diversity. The quickest way to kill a sport is to start pushing this nonsense. Sport is all about ability, not skin color or sex. No wonder ratings for collegiate and professional sport have been in decline for years. Especially since boys pretending to be girls win all the medals. Everything the left touches, turns into excrement.
