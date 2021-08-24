It was a moment of extraordinary pride last Thursday as local dignitaries gathered with the staff and supporters of Pinehurst Elementary School to “cut the ribbon” on the last of five major construction projects for Moore County.
Pinehurst Elementary, which welcomed students through its new doors Monday, is the last of three new elementary schools funded through the wildly successful construction bond referendum approved by voters in 2018. A new Aberdeen Elementary opened a year ago, and the new Southern Pines Elementary opened in January.
In addition to those three new schools, Moore County has celebrated the opening of an entirely new school, McDeeds Creek Elementary in Southern Pines, and a large-scale expansion and renovation of North Moore High School.
This building boom represents the very best of us, the validation of the idea that education is an important investment and that, working together, we can achieve great things for Moore County.
It wasn’t always easy nor without some ginned-up controversy, which is what made last week’s ribbon cutting that much more meaningful.
Working Together
The five school construction projects do not fulfill a political agenda — something we’ve grown accustomed to hearing from some on the Board of Education these last few months.
They are victories belonging to no one person. Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey spoke at last week’s Pinehurst event of a collection of “heroes” who made it all happen. Indeed, the theme throughout the event was of teamwork, many individuals and disciplines coming together for a project that will be a testament to our good faith for years to come.
The three new elementary schools in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst fulfill a commitment to those three communities that spent decades sending their children to segregation-era school buildings. Those old facilities served their purpose well, but they were no longer fit for the modern education of thousands more children. Indeed, toward the end of its life, Aberdeen Primary School needed a cash infusion of a couple of hundred thousand dollars just to make classrooms serviceable.
The three towns worked hand-in-hand with the school district on construction. In the case of Pinehurst Elementary, the village insisted a new school remain on the 70-year-old Dundee Road campus. That meant the village’s help in using park space behind its fire station for a temporary school for two years while the existing campus buildings were torn down and a new school built.
The Pride We Exhibit
And yet, there are some in this community who just can’t accept the good that has been achieved. Voices of derision and division in this community tried repeatedly to denigrate the sites, the costs, the contractors, the professional staff, the school staff and school board members who staunchly supported the schools. The schools were derided as “gold-plated” and overinflated, though they are neither. The contrarians even tried, with stunted and self-indulgent pomposity, to reject the notion that 80 percent of Moore County voters supported the new schools.
But none of it stuck, and you know why? Because new schools are popular. Parents love them. Teachers love them. Business leaders love what they say about the community.
Even better, we’re not done. There’s an additional $8 million, spun off from this bond referendum, that have gone or will go in the next year or two to other schools in north and central Moore County for repairs. Specifically, that money will go toward large upgrades of gymnasiums at Carthage, Cameron, Highfalls, Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview and Westmoore elementary schools. So we’re not done with the Chamber of Commerce’s giant scissors for ribbon cuttings.
Moore County has achieved great success with these new school construction projects. The students, staffs and families of those specific schools are the primary beneficiaries, but we all derive a benefit. These great works speak to the pride we have in our community and the value we place on education.
Congratulations to all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.