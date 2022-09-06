The annual return to school is as much a time to look forward as what lies behind. It’s good to know how we finished up so we have an idea on what we need to work on.
The reams of data delivered last week assessed academic performance nationally, in North Carolina and here in Moore County. No one was expecting stellar results..
Statisticians and education specialists will scrutinize the charts and diagrams, but the bottom line is clear: the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic set everyone back. The last two years have been more about coping than educating. For two years, progress was basically measured by whether a child was on the other end of a remote computer link than whether that child was mastering the lesson projected across that link.
What we’ve all learned through this process is that our public schools play a critical role in the societal chain, and that role goes far beyond merely teaching reading, writing and arithmetic. Children need their teachers, need the structure, need their classrooms, need the school cafeteria — need each other — to have any shot at success, and the data last week, if nothing else, proved that.
Both Good and Bad
The results for Moore County Schools, while nothing to brag about, offered a few silver linings. Student proficiency made up some of the ground lost over the last couple of years, and we outpaced the state average. Still, it’s hard to feel warm about just 56.6 percent of your students testing as “proficient” at their grade level, especially when we were over 60 percent before the pandemic.
The problem with these tests is that they record a single point in time, one three-hour test.
Better still is that these tests also generate what’s called a student’s “lexile score,” or how well they read. It’s a better indicator of where kids’ proficiency really lies. Those results showed: 89 percent of third graders reading at or above grade level; 76 percent of fourth and fifth graders reading at or above grade level; 74 percent for middle school students; and 81 percent for 10 graders.
The state also uses proficiency measures and assigns grades to schools. Grades have been suspended the past two years, so the first year back with them reflected the learning loss.
Moore County had six “B” schools, nine “C” schools, four “D” schools and two “F” schools, Aberdeen Elementary and Robbins Elementary.
The three charter schools reflected similar struggles. The Academy of Moore, which became the county’s first and only “A” rated school in 2019, slipped to a “B” rating. Sandhills Theater Arts Renaissance School maintained a “B” grade. The county’s newest charter school, Moore Montessori Community School, was graded for the first time, receiving a “D.”
Time to Focus
As we’ve said before, the grades provide an incomplete picture of schools and don’t offer a balanced perspective of the many aspects it takes to have a good school. Is improvement needed? Absolutely. Are we in crisis? No.
Now is the time to have meaningful conversations about how we engage our children. For the last two years, school administrators and the Board of Education have been mired in the minutiae of managing the pandemic.
Public education debate has been more about face masks and coronavirus protocols than learning methods. We have dedicated more hours to meaningless political tropes like Critical Race Theory and “indoctrination” and “wokeness” than we have proficiency. When this school board talked last month about teachers learning a new form of reading instruction, the overheated debate was over giving teachers a special stipend.
We don’t need a chart to know we’ve wasted too much time worrying about the wrong stuff. The kids can get back on track, but only if the adults serve as proper conductors.
