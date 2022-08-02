If you want a sense of what’s going on in Southern Pines these days, look no further than the pending business before the Town Council. Its meeting agenda next week is expected to include:
a public hearing for a new school campus and church in Horse Country for St. John Paul II;
a public hearing to annex property Pinehurst Surgical Clinic is developing on Morganton Road;
architectural reviews for a project on South West Broad Street just outside the main business district and another mixed-use project on Central Drive near Moore County Airport;
architectural review of a new high-end apartment complex being squeezed between Southern Pines Elementary and the Legends Apartments on North Carlisle Street; and
review of the upcoming Patrick’s Pointe high-end apartment complex off U.S. 1.
This is just one meeting. If we pulled similar items from agendas just in the past seven months, we’d fill this entire space. But we figure you get the idea: Southern Pines is growing, and demand is pushing the town’s ability to keep up. And it’s making all of us feel disoriented.
Hence, the Town Council and staff have concluded that they desperately need to update Southern Pines’ comprehensive land-use plan.
The Future Sped Up
Wherever you look in Southern Pines these days, there is something being built, renovated, expanded, paved or raised. West Southern Pines, Morganton Road, downtown, U.S. 1, N.C. 22 — no one’s getting left out of this rising tide.
The town first drafted a comprehensive land use plan in 2010 to address and guide future growth. It got tweaked a bit in 2016. The original process took the better part of two years and numerous community meetings and feedback sessions to implement. But it created a guideline for growth and how Southern Pines should look into the future.
The future got here fast. At the time, though, no one knew what was to come. The Defense Department’s base closure and realignment project, completed after the plan went into effect, brought a lot more military-connected people to town, and a number of them settled in Southern Pines. The town became a magnet for young military retirees who started businesses ranging from making high-end knives to elaborate defense-related software.
Strong, sustained economic prosperity injected more money, more investment and more personality into town. We became a cool place to live, which only reinforced all of the above, and spurred more homes and the services and businesses that inevitably follow.
More is Coming
Southern Pines has an aggressive track planned for its newest comp plan; it wants to do it in under a year. There are plans for a community steering committee and plenty of “feedback sessions” for all segments of the community. The town hired a consultant that helped Pinehurst do its comp plan a couple of years ago, so the consultants are familiar with this place.
The town faces significant change in coming years that’s already been booked. The state Department of Transportation will undertake a radical redesign of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 after 2024. Downtown Southern Pines is still popular for business and shows no signs of slowing down for renovation and new construction. And pocket redevelopment is already occurring in West Southern Pines as available, affordable land gets impossible to find.
In addition, Morganton Road faces a world of change in the next few years as it becomes a bustling corridor of retail, offices and apartments. Broad Street from the downtown core south has several projects in the works. Apartment developers have more complexes in mind.
Will our roads, water, sewer and professional services handle all this? Can Southern Pines keep its existing charm and character, or are we the next Apex or Cary?
Credit to town officials for setting us on this path. Now let’s see where it leads.
