Developers are known for their visions of what could be. It’s an important skill to possess in order to take that vision to fruition.
But at one point does a community buy in to that vision? And at what point does that community realize it might just be getting a warmed-over leftover from some other dream that didn’t come true?
That question should very much be at the forefront for the folks in the town of Carthage as they flirt with yet another imagining for the closed Little River golf course.
The town has before it one developer’s proposal for a transformation that would take the horse farm turned golf resort turned defunct expanse into a massive and glittering development of offices, custom homes and destination retail shops boasting famous names.
A Richard Childress-sponsored winery. Food TV celebrity chef Robert Irvine with his own restaurant and television studio. Retailers like Coach, Lululemon and Tommy Bahama. Custom homes starting at $450,000. A $300 million medical complex. It all sounds great — the kind of thing most any community would kill for.
In fact, it all sounds familiar — because it is. It is almost exactly what the same developer, Blaine East, proposed for Pinehurst seven years ago. And none of it happened.
Redevelopment, Redux
East, an Apex businessman, is no stranger to Moore County. About 10 years ago, he helped develop Southern Pines Village, the Brucewood Road retail center anchored by Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby, and the small commercial center on U.S. 15-501 in Southern Pines anchored by Hickory Tavern.
But East’s real ambition came in 2014 when he went before the Pinehurst Village Council with a $168 million development in the old service district known informally as “Village Place.”
East proposed an Irvine-branded restaurant and production studio, a Justin Timberlake restaurant and a winery owned by Childress. His vision also included upscale shops, a microbrewery, cigar bar, small hotel, village market, offices and custom homes.
“We felt we could provide something very exciting,” East said at the time. “Our goal is to have a new destination.”
In the end, Pinehurst had no stomach for East’s feast. The Village Council wouldn’t even bite. Ultimately, it was an independently built apartment building and Pinehurst Resort, with its microbrewery and renovation of The Manor Inn, that invested millions in the village.
But East’s vision didn’t go away. Now it’s come to Carthage.
Catalyst or Fantasy?
There’s no question that Little River, founded in 1917 as an equestrian training center and polo grounds, is ripe for redevelopment. The town bought the property years ago and developed its unique golf course. It sits on the fall line between the Sandhills and the Piedmont. The front nine was more open, flat and sandy, while the back nine was rolling terrain and deciduous trees.
But beyond a few condos, clubhouse and meeting rooms, little additional development occurred. The property went through a series of ownership changes and in recent years has fallen on hard times and disuse.
And Carthage could stand the economic boost. The town, with about 2,500 residents, is the county seat but has not enjoyed the growth that southern Moore has experienced. But it is seeing some new interest from developers in search of open land and lower prices than can be found in southern Moore.
Now comes East with a vision that he calls his “legacy” but that sounds fanciful at best. It’s hard to look at what he’s proposed and not feel like it’s just a warmed-over version of what went nowhere in a previous attempt.
“This is going to be one of the biggest revenue-generators that the town has ever seen, and probably the county other than the hospital and Pinehurst Resort,” East said of Little River. “This is a catalyst that we’ve never had before in the town of Carthage.”
Carthage: catalysts cause tremendous reactions and should be treated with great caution — lest they really just be fantasy.
These grandiose proposals remind one of the old truism: “There’s a sucker born every day.”
