Eagle, by Tom Beddow, Don Hunter and their able team at the Country Club of North Carolina, for their exceptional hosting of the recently concluded U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.
Both the Cardinal and Dogwood courses sparkled on the Golf Channel’s national broadcast and challenged the world’s top teenage golfers, several of whom will be starring on the PGA Tour in a few years.
The contest was just the latest in what will be a series of upcoming championships that the U.S. Golf Association will sponsor here in the Sandhills. Next year, it will be the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, then the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2024.
In an event like the Junior Amateur, perfection is unattainable. But, it was obvious to all that Beddow, Hunter and the CCNC crew set that impressive goal in their sights — and nearly achieved it.
Birdie, by the staff at the Moore County Solid Waste Department, for their efforts to craft a unified set of guidelines for recycling. Recycling used to be the easiest thing in the world — paper, plastic, glass, cardboard — but the rules have changed and what can be separated and saved. Individual towns, however, have had differing rules to some extent, such as whether glass could get recycled or which kinds of plastics were allowed.
The #RecycleMoore campaign developed by the county staffers helps guide folks to do their part correctly. You’ll soon get information in the mail, and there will even be a “town hall” this fall to talk through the issue.
“When we ‘Recycle Right,’ we can save taxpayers money on disposal costs and preserve our natural resources,” said Moore County Solid Waste Director David Lambert.
Birdie, by Clint Mack, the new town manager in Robbins, for stepping up to accept the challenge of leading the struggling community.
Mack, who retired after a 21-year career in the Army, knows a little something about trying to lead challenged communities. His job during deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan entailed working to restore local governments and the services they provide residents.
“I was a 26-year-old infantry platoon sergeant, and they were like, ‘Hey, rebuild a legitimate government in this 80-kilometer square box,” Mack said. “It just interested me from the start.”
Mack could have taken his skills most anywhere but chose to share them with his wife’s hometown. Robbins is no troubled war zone but certainly has its share of challenges. Mack has key personnel positions to fill, a tight budget that will take some doing to make everything work, and a population that remembers better times and wants to get back to them.
“The good things that made those factors come initially are still here. The people are here, the support system is here, the land and property is still here,” he said. “I want an open invitation to businesses that if you come here, you’re going to sustain. It’s going to work for you.”
Birdie, by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office for its fast work in solving a rare double homicide that took the lives of a beloved couple.
Daniel Patrick and Mary Lou Black were found shot and killed at their home off Roseland Road on Friday, July 9, by authorities. The Blacks were well known in town; Sheriff Ronnie Fields called the couple “pillars of the community.”
Working multiple leads, detectives moved swiftly on the investigation and, by the following Tuesday, had two men in custody and charged in connection with the Blacks’ deaths. One of the suspects had worked for the couple.
“My motto has always been, ‘If you see something, say something.’ Our people have responded here in this county, and I’m very grateful,” Fields said. “Without the help of the citizens, it would’ve been a very difficult case to solve.”
