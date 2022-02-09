This was already going to be a consequential election year for the Moore County Board of Commissioners, but it grew more so with last week’s surprise resignation of Commissioner Louis Gregory.
Three long-serving commissioners — Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke — announced last fall they would not seek re-election, opening the board to what will be a neophyte majority for the first time in years. But that was going to be tempered by the experienced leadership of Board Chairman Frank Quis and Vice Chairman Louis Gregory.
So it came as an additional shock when Gregory, unable to attend last Tuesday’s board meeting, sent Graham an email to read announcing his resignation for health reasons.
“I find my health is such (that) I should listen to my doctors and rest to get well,” Gregory wrote in his statement. “I tried to avoid doing as my doctor suggested, but now I know they are right.”
And so, Moore County later this fall will elect four new representatives for the five-member board that governs a $180 million budget, sets fiscal and strategic direction and oversees Board of Education spending.
Commissioners are important elected officials, and their decisions impact a great deal. As such, the five who occupy those seats must bring sober, rational and pragmatic decision-making to their tasks.
A Responsible Voice
Gregory will leave a significant void. First elected in 2016, Gregory was a well-reasoned, thoughtful and careful decision maker. One of his greatest priorities when elected was the physical condition of several schools, especially those in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Carthage. He brought attention to poor physical conditions and ensured greater funding to fix some of those problems.
More importantly, he was a leading voice for supporting a $123 million bond referendum that went toward building new elementary schools in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst and a new nursing school at Sandhills Community College. Gregory also supported construction of a new elementary school in Southern Pines — McDeeds Creek Elementary — and a major renovation of North Moore High School. And he supported a rare tax increase to repay the debt.
“I am very proud that our board was able to come up with this resolution in favor of the bond referendum,” Gregory said at the time. “It just didn’t happen; this board has worked awfully hard to be able to work with our school board and others to make sure that we came about with the right way to go about doing what we need to do for our schools.”
County Before Party
Gregory was a passionate advocate for the people, ensuring their money was well spent and their voices were heard. In what may be his final decision as a commissioner, Gregory saw to both.
The Republican Party, of which Gregory is a loyal member, will pick his interim replacement in the next few weeks. But because Gregory resigns with more than two years left on his term, an election is needed for a permanent replacement.
Had Gregory stuck to his original resignation date of March 1, the county’s political parties would have each handpicked a candidate to face off in a November election. Not wanting that to happen, Gregory moved up his resignation to Feb. 16 to allow sufficient time for primary elections.
That’s classic Gregory, putting Moore County before politics. He is a classic public servant and gentleman, and his presence will be missed.
We need people like Gregory to step forward to serve their county. Moore County is growing and faces a number of challenges in building its economy, recruiting new business and accommodating its existing constituencies.
Local politics are in transition, and those who wish to advance national divisive agendas are attempting to put those issues before what’s best for all of Moore County. We don’t need culture warriors. We need sober, responsible decision makers to propel this special community forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.