Judging by the homemade signs and harsh rhetoric at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, you’d think the school district was instituting draconian coronavirus measures to start the school year.
“Choose Smiles Not Propaganda.” “My Child My Choice.” “Let Kids Breath.” “Masks: All Pain No Gain.”
Now, let’s reflect on where we were a year ago with the start of school: kids in school two days a week and at home on computers the other three; all students and faculty in masks with extensive mandated social distancing and sanitation requirements; daily temperature checks of every person entering schools; daily attestation forms regarding students’ health and COVID exposure risks.
No one liked any of that, but they did it so the kids could at least have some in-person interaction with fellow students and teachers.
Much has changed in the past year, aided in part by the development and distribution of several coronavirus vaccines. But given the unchecked spread of the virulent delta variant and a populace persistent in not getting a vaccine, a divided school board last Monday chose to start everyone off this year in masks.
You’d think it was handcuffs.
Give Him Liberty or ...
The board’s decision came on a 4-3 vote, with members David Hensley, Robert Levy and Philip Holmes saying the decision of masks should be left to parents.
“I don’t believe that we need to mandate for our children, who are less vulnerable than we are, that they must have masks, vaccinated or not — in terms of our high schools especially — when we don’t have masks,” Levy said. “I would love to have one single solution that works for everyone, but when we have these problems, when we have these divisions, we have to decide based upon liberty (…). Liberty means that parents are responsible for their children and we as a school board must do the best that we possibly can to ensure that for the parents.”
Mr. Levy, children are just as vulnerable as adults to the delta variant. Pediatricians across the country and state have reported spiking numbers of COVID illnesses and hospitalizations among children.
As if for added emphasis, Union Pines High School learned after the board’s vote that three of its football players had tested positive, meaning quarantines and the team missing its first game of the season.
Allowing children to go unmasked will surely lead to significantly higher quarantines and children getting held out of school. You think parents are upset now? Wait until they have to rearrange work schedules because of kids at home.
Masks in a school setting are the single best step to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Mr. Levy, we’re all on the side of liberty. But you don’t advocate liberty in this situation; you advocate anarchy. Let’s choose safety for all.
A Reasonable Choice
Face masks for all is the simplest most rational course for now, and it even comes with a firm date by which the situation will be reviewed: Oct. 4.
“If these numbers continue to get worse, then I would recommend that we would sustain (the policy),” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “If we see improvement, then I would recommend that we would reconsider it.”
You are asking highly adaptable children, who are well practiced at wearing face masks, to spend the first month of school wearing them. By then, federal officials may have enough research to authorize vaccination for children under the age of 12, meaning a potentially significant increase in the local vaccination rate.
Moore County Schools is not adopting anything radical. Local charter schools and private schools like The O’Neal School and St. John Paul II Catholic School are beginning the year with masks, as is Sandhills Community College.
Masks are not popular, for anyone. But safety — especially for our children — is not about a popularity contest.
(6) comments
Once again, The Pilot premises an editorial on false narratives. Masks are ineffective, especially on kids. But they do pose threats to the mental and respiratory health of children. (The illogic here is that it’s OK if a child falls ill just as long as he does not test positive for the “variant”). They make learning difficult due to concentration lapses. That’s common sense. Children are absolutely not excessively vulnerable to the "variant". The New York Times (not exactly a champion of liberty), on August 12, reported, “Most children with Covid-19 have mild symptoms, and there is not yet enough evidence to conclude that Delta causes more severe disease in children than other variants do, scientists said.” Children ARE vulnerable to being conditioned to live in fear -- of everything. By mocking parents who stand for liberty and for the right to make decisions they deem best for their children, The Pilot will not silence them. It will cause their numbers to multiply and their voices to erupt until the board complies with the will of the citizens who elected its members. Mask mandates signal virtue, some insist, but they also signal hysteria and child abuse.
Stephen, before you spread your version of what works and doesn't, please produce links supporting your opinion.
I do the research. Try it. It’s enlightening.
Stephen, how old are your children and what school are they going to? Do you even know what you are talking about or is it all just opinions you've developed from fake information sources?
The Pilot didn't produce any links at all. Just sayin'.
You sir are an insufferable, irresponsible bore. Your constant spewing of misinformation leads your followers down a deep, dark rabbit hole. Why is it that only American children have difficulty wearing masks? Could it be because people like you don't convey the message to them properly? I think it is.
John Misiaszek
