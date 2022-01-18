Growth is all around us, from the rising steel of the new FirstHealth cancer center in Pinehurst to the expansion of Minhas Furniture House manufacturing in Robbins. This “organic” growth builds up the local economy with new jobs and new investment. But is it enough to keep us powered? As more people move here — home building is everywhere these days — will we have enough of the “right” growth to sustain our tax base and quality of life.
We say “right” because not all development has equal impact. Commercial and industrial growth ultimately returns more value than it takes in services from the community. On the other hand, residential building, while essential, ultimately requires more in services than it returns to the tax base.
And so it’s important that Moore County keep its eye on adding this higher-value growth, especially as nascent cultural shifts gain momentum. The “work from anywhere” movement spun up during the coronavirus pandemic has freed companies — and their workforces — from building monolithic offices in major cities. Soaring land costs in large metro regions also are pushing companies into new communities where costs are lower and quality of living is higher.
“I think it’s important for us to recognize there are economic development activities going on around us, in our surrounding counties, that impact us and can impact us in a very positive way potentially,” Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, told the county commissioners in a recent briefing.
But only if we’re prepared to leverage it.
Lee, Chatham Rising
A lot of that new growth is happening closer than ever, giving Moore County even greater opportunity to benefit. You can see it clearly if you just take a short drive north on U.S. 1 into Lee County. At the Colon Road exit, just north of Sanford, a major node of development for biosciences companies is underway. According to Business North Carolina, investment in Lee County has surged in recent years, highlighted by expansions by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, British biotech Abzena, India-based auto parts maker Bharat Forge and San Francisco-based Audentes Therapeutics, which is now called Astellas Gene Therapy.
In addition, Sanford has invested millions of dollars to upgrade its water and sewer capacity and extended service northward to a massive new business park in Chatham County. That site was recently in the running for a computer chip-manufacturing plant worth tens of billions of dollars.
Moore County isn’t close to that kind of investment, but there are key things it can do to start attracting more looks from companies as they begin thinking about clustering around these projects.
Let’s Get Pad-Ready
Moore County’s best chance at recruiting a manufacturer may be at what’s known as the Iron Horse Industrial Park off of N.C. 211 near the Hoke County line. The 127-acre site has access to all utilities: water, sewer, natural gas and railroad. What it needs are sites ready to be built upon.
Last year the property owners applied, with the support of commissioners, to the N.C. Railroad Company Build-Ready Sites program for a grant to cover 60 percent of the cost to clear and grade 40 acres of the Iron Horse site.
Companies, Hawkins said, “want ‘pad-ready’ sites that have all the infrastructure in place and I think that we are not as competitive as we could be here locally because we don’t have those types of sites and buildings.”
Having modestly sized available sites can make Moore County an easier location decision for corporate or manufacturing prospects. We already do a good job fostering growth from within existing golf and health care sectors, as evidenced by recent projects like the new Golf Pride headquarters in Pinehurst.
The time, though, is ripe to think broader with strategies that leverage growing trends.
