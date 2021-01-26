In the event of a medical emergency, the single best first thing to do is call 911. But about 14 years ago, a group of local leaders thought it would suit our community if help could be closer and faster. Together, they formed HeartSafe Moore County, an effort designed to raise community awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.
HeartSafe is a nationwide program designed to improve the outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest — an immediate and often-times fatal heart attack — through improved understanding and public access to automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. If you’ve ever watched a medical drama in which someone is using paddles and electric shock to restart someone’s heart, you’ve seen an AED in action.
Today, more than 300 of these devices are scattered about Moore County, from shops and restaurants to churches, all public schools and police vehicles. A network of them are located in popular areas like downtown Southern Pines and Pinehurst.
We’d like to be more specific, but that’s the problem: in this GPS age where even our refrigerators tell us when we’re low on milk, there’s no public resource — no website, no app, no map — with all AED locations in Moore County.
Slipping Through Cracks
The HeartSafe effort was rolled out a dozen years ago with much fanfare. Included in the program was Buddy Spong, then the local American Red Cross director; former heart surgeon Robin Cummings, now chancellor at UNC Pembroke; then-Schools Superintendent Susan Purser; and the director of the FirstHealth Centers for Health and Fitness, John Caliri.
Presentations, seeking donations for AEDs, were made to local civic organizations. Grants were obtained to put AEDS in police vehicles and in every public school. Tens of thousands of dollars were raised.
Over the years, the devices themselves have been sporadically used. Scot Brooks, the county’s deputy director of Public Safety, estimates a box is used about six times each year.
But in sudden cardiac arrest, every minute counts. So while paramedics might arrive within three or four minutes, it could also be longer. “EMS could be on the other side of town when you call,” Brooks explained. “You just never know.”
If you call 911, a dispatcher will point you to the nearest AED. But that’s not enough, and more needs to be done.
HeartSafe maintains a smartphone app and a website. Moore County has just one AED registered on the app — a device at St. Joseph of the Pines — and isn’t listed at all on the website. So while much was made several years ago about being a HeartSafe community, linkages have slipped through the cracks.
Locally, the Moore County Department of Public Safety website contains a section about HeartSafe Moore County with a stated goal of “implementing and expanding an efficient and effective network for utilizing an AED in a timely fashion.” But again, no AED locations are listed.
Fixes Aren’t Hard
There’s no question everyone is still bought into HeartSafe and the AEDs. Fire departments maintain the devices and keep them in working order. Tragically, the AED outside The Christian Book Store was needed recently, but the machine had been removed earlier that day for service. A Country Bookshop employee knew where another one was nearby, but by the time she got back, paramedics were already on the scene.
Given the cluster of boxes in Southern Pines downtown, the fire department is now developing a map to be placed on each AED box. The graphic will depict other nearby machines, in the event that one is malfunctioning.
That’s a good start. Next: Moore County, in coordination with its respective fire departments, needs to list and publish all stationary AED locations. Then, register those sites — and update them — with the national HeartSafe organization. Having an interactive, searchable map of those locations is a pretty easy task for a staffer with mapping software.
Let’s be as ambitious as we once were for this valuable program.
