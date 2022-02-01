Moore County Schools policy expresses that student instructional materials “should be representative of the rich diversity of our nation and appropriate for the maturity levels and abilities of the students.”
The policy doesn’t say anything about the maturity levels and abilities of the adults in Moore County, a few of whom appear to be in arrears.
A few self-anointed morality players are now trying to crank up a new outrage, this time over a children’s book that deals with transgender issues: “George,” by Alex Gino.
Local resident Jim Pedersen is leading the call to remove “George” from McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High schools. And he has enlisted the aid of school board member Philip Holmes in the fight.
“We teach reading, writing and arithmetic. You can teach ‘be nice to everybody, treat them equally,’ this, that and the other, but when you start diving deep into a person, how they recognize themselves, I’m not OK with that,” said Holmes.
“I’m going to go through the same thing over and over again until that book’s gone.”
Not Satisfied
Not every book belongs in a school library. For that, we rely on subject matter experts — people who know books, their content and purpose; who understand their student populations and what they’re capable of comprehending; and who have the maturity to make decisions outside their own personal beliefs.
Like most operational matters with Moore County Schools, there is a policy for determining what items are appropriate.
And when someone complains about a book, there’s a process for that, too. After getting Pedersen’s complaint, McDeeds Creek and Union Pines followed that policy by convening internal review committees of staff and parents. Those committees recommended keeping “George.”
The policy then allows for an additional level of review. If the complaint is appealed, the school board appoints a broader review committee, with senior staff; principals; library specialists; a parent from each school level; parents from the schools in question; and at least one high school student. That committee could be appointed as soon as the board meeting next Monday.
Spoiler alert: Don’t expect Pedersen or Holmes to be satisfied.
But consider this: According to the district, the book in the elementary school has been checked out twice in three years. At Union Pines, the book arrived last April and has yet to be checked out.
Let the System Work
Removing books from a school is the slipperiest of slopes. Yet the pressure is on. The American Library Association received 330 reports of book challenges just last fall. Most of the books deal with subjects such as sexuality, gender and race.
Petersen is a man without standing: He has no children in Moore County Schools and no connection to these schools. Why the district takes seriously someone with no stake other than a political agenda is beyond us. Administrators are being played.
Those filing book complaints say they are shocked about these books’ themes and some of the content. But that’s superficial. What many of these books do is help children make sense of the world. Because books build awareness. They foster empathy. Rarely are they “how to.” It is the rare child who is going to pick up “George” and discover it’s fun to question their gender.
And we are naive if we think kids aren’t being exposed to the issues of sex and gender elsewhere. Sex is all over the internet, something children access far more readily than their own school libraries.
It’s fair and reasonable to talk about what our children have access to in schools. But respect the process and let it — not politics — work.
And let’s get off the high horse of histrionics for a book that exactly two students have looked at in the past three years.
