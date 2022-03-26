Pinehurst’s debate over the village’s National Historic Landmark status has been running for so long, it might soon be eligible for its own historic status.
Various camps have been arguing for years over the 1996 designation, its merits, the village’s fealty to it and whether the landmark status is even still applicable. Some residents took it upon themselves to either tattle to the National Park Service about perceived transgressions or engage in unsanctioned negotiations to protect the designation. It’s been quite the tempest in a country club cocktail glass.
But a new, comprehensive study of the village’s National Historic Landmark, commissioned by the National Park Service, may finally give clarity to all facets of the issue and settle what was, what is and what’s to come with the village’s pride and joy.
The report, which wraps up its public comment phase in the next couple of weeks, is a solid, sweeping account of the past, ongoing and future aspects within the designated landmark district and concludes that “(d)espite the changes documented in this report that have occurred within the Pinehurst NHL District since 1996, the overall historic character of the district remains strong.”
Further, it notes, “Proactive measures, such as those recommended in this report, undertaken by the (Village of Pinehurst,) resort management, individual property owners, and other stakeholders can help to protect and enhance the Pinehurst NHL District and ensure its long-term preservation and vitality.”
That is as fair a reckoning as we’ve seen on this entire matter.
An Uneven Relationship
Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District was designated for the village’s role in the development of golf and resort communities, as well as its association with eminent golf course designer Donald Ross.
The landmark district was tricky from the start to understand how to live with. Key to the district was its “historical significance and integrity.” That meant different things to different people as to how much change could occur within the district, which stretches from the Traffic Circle to include most of the village center, the resort, some of its golf courses, the harness track complex and several neighborhoods.
Controversies over the years included the construction of the small traffic circle at Carolina Vista Drive, the removal of some pine trees on the Village Green, elimination of the sand parking lot, and the disappearance of some sand and clay paths.
Relations between the village and Park Service deteriorated over time to the point where the agency in 2013 placed Pinehurst’s landmark on “threatened” status, scaring some and engendering bitterness among others. It was as though the village and Park Service were talking past each other, with no common language.
A ‘Meaningful’ Resolution
Essentially, the study was designed to get both parties back on the same page. The Park Service had virtually no understanding of the modern village, and the village had no understanding of what NPS was expecting.
Overall, the study does a sound job of balancing the need to preserve the historic integrity of the village’s district while at the same time allowing for life to happen. “Despite some changes that come with the passage of time,” the report reads, “the Pinehurst NHL District retains the requisite high degree of integrity for NHL designation. However, this assessment revealed several potential areas of concern, both intangible and tangible.” The report then goes on to offer solid and achievable suggestions for resolutions.
Village officials like Mayor John Strickland and Village Manager Jeff Sanborn were complimentary of the report and think there are things the village can do to account for modern needs like parking with preserving history. For instance, a new “carriage house” parking building, perhaps behind the Holly Inn, would allow the village to remove some of the parking near the Village Green and return it back to its natural state.
Strickland calls the new study “supportive” and “meaningful.” We couldn’t agree more.
