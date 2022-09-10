The Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board heard considerable public comment last week regarding a proposed ordinance banning short-term rentals from single-family neighborhoods.
In the end, what it didn’t hear was objective evidence that whole-house rentals are either good or bad for property values and community values. As a result, the board on Tuesday recommended that, save for enacting and enforcing safety, occupancy and parking conditions, so-called STRs should be able to remain.
“Where does that impact change where it’s horrible to have a short-term rental as your neighbor versus a long-term rental?” asked board member David Alzamora. “We haven’t seen that.”
Neither has the Village Council, though it’s heard the same anecdotal evidence for months — and will hear more during what is sure to be another impassioned public hearing on Sept. 27.
Unless alliances have frayed, the council will likely vote 3-2 to set aside the planning board’s recommendation and pass the ordinance. Mayor John Strickland and council members Pat Pizzella and Jane Hogeman have all previously indicated strong support to ban new STRs from single-family neighborhoods and give existing STR owners three years to change uses or sell.
Should that happen, the council will strip a fundamental property right from owners, hobble the visitor economy by removing an important lodging component and potentially shock the local real estate market — all without concrete evidence of a significant problem.
Unintended Consequences
We’ve said before — and emphasize again — that most of the complaints regarding short-term rentals are sporadic and that concerns are best addressed by existing code enforcement or law enforcement.
STR owners have repeatedly agreed to abide by such regulations and continue working to be “good neighbors.”
Lately, the argument against STRs has turned economic, with opponents claiming they inflate property values and drive away would-be residents who can’t find or afford a house. But only the village has sought to try to influence the free-market economy and allow residents, essentially, to pick their neighbors.
Opponents say STRs are not really “residential.” As planning board member Jack Farrell said, “A short-term rental is no more than an unregulated, transient lodging business that exists within a single-family residential district.”
But property owners have always been allowed to rent their homes, without regard to how long a tenant remains. Taking that opportunity away and forcing investors to sell holdings alters the real estate economy drastically. Is the council ready to deal with a few hundred homes going on the market? Or to see prices skyrocket for village condos, where STRs would still be allowed?
“I think if we’re concerned that quality of life is diminished by STRs, we don’t seem particularly concerned about diminishing the quality of life of our residents in the multi-family housing areas,” said board member Julia Latham.
Those condos used to be about the only affordable housing in Pinehurst. Kiss that goodbye.
‘Middle Ground’
Whole-house rentals are popular globally, allowing someone to “live as a native.” Our precious golf economy relies on an inventory of STRs to accommodate that need, and the bulk of them are in Pinehurst. Without them, where do visitors go?
The Village Council appears ready to go where its planning board was not.
“We know what the costs are for over-regulating at this point, and that’s what I can’t get behind with what’s presented right now,” Alzamora said.
Both the planning board and STR supporters expressed support for a “middle ground” of establishing permits and standards around occupancy, parking and safety.
What we can’t understand is why the Village Council, so far, isn’t content to meet in the middle. Without concrete evidence, why the headlong rush to pass such a draconian measure?
Enforce the new occupancy standards for STRs, establish procedures for residents to report violations, respond to violations and track them. Get quantifiable data in the meantime, should further action be needed.
Now is a time for half measures, not a full-on rush to mayhem.
