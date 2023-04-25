Eagle, by Max Epstein, the O’Neal School senior who recently achieved a rare academic feat of securing a National Merit Scholarship. The prestigious scholarship is based on a student’s PSAT score taken in their junior year.
The highest-scoring 50,000 students nationally each year are notified of recognition, but semifinalist status is based on how they rank statewide. About one-third of the original pool qualify as semifinalists and advance in the program. Ultimately, 7,500 are chosen nationwide. Max is the first O’Neal student to secure the honor.
Universities trip over themselves to recruit National Merit scholars, and Epstein is no different. He’s been accepted to the engineering schools at Columbia University, N.C. State University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
For now, he’s trying to find the perfect balance between his two passions: nuclear physics and classical ballet.
Birdie, by the local pilots and organizers of the local chapter of the Experimental Aviation Association, who spent a recent Saturday at the Moore County Airport offering free flights over the area to children.
Local pilots do this a couple of times a year, offering children a birds-eye view of their homes and schools, giving them a different perspective of their community and sparking their senses of adventure.
About a dozen pilots participated, using their own planes and donating their time and expertise.
“I took my first airplane ride here at the Moore County Airport when I was 10 years old,” said Airport Director Ron Maness. “That one ride set me on a fabulous aviation career. There may be another 10-year-old just waiting for this event that may have an experience just like me.”
The local pilot group has flown more than 7,000 children, and each ride also generates “award points” for the EAA chapter to use on scholarships.
Birdie, by the town of Southern Pines, for its investment and commitment in the long-term future of its Pool Park in West Southern Pines. The nearly 60-year-old park, originally created for Black residents who had no other place in town to swim, is getting some needed upgrades to its decking. This follows other improvements over the past few years, including addition of a splash pad.
Most towns these days want nothing to do with running a municipal pool because of the expense and liability of operating such a facility. And with a YMCA likely coming in the next few years near Pool Park, it would be easy for the town to look for a way out of the Pool Park. This latest investment shows the town’s willingness to embrace the park’s history and mission.
Double bogey, by several N.C. House members, including our own Rep. Ben Moss, for sponsoring a bill that would criminalize public drag show performances. The bill would subject anyone who performs in drag to be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor at first and a felony for subsequent “offenses.”
Drag performances are the new boogeyman for the far-right conservative agenda, and performances increasingly have come under attack nationwide. Locally, a performance in Sanford in October was picketed by several members of the Proud Boys extremist group, and a performance Dec. 3 at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines was subjected to a large protest outside the venue and a social media campaign laced with hatred and bigotry.
House Bill 673 would define live adult entertainment as “a performance featuring topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”
Aside from likely being an unconstitutional restriction of free speech and a violation of artistic expression, the legislation demonstrates just how painfully narrow-minded and knee-jerk some of our lawmakers can be.
What happens to theater troupes performing Shakespeare’s “As You Like It?” This bill belongs on the scrap heap of wrong-headed indignation.
