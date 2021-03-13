Public service is a noble endeavor, and can be a rewarding career for those who possess certain skills, whether it’s land planning, operating a water plant or serving as a first responder. The ultimate goal of these jobs is to serve your community and make a difference in the process.
The same can be said of running for elected office, be it the town council or the state house. You also are using your skills and background in service to your fellow citizens — and making a difference in the process.
In both situations, the public places a trust in the public servant to act in the public’s interest and not be motivated by selfish purpose.
But we believe you must choose your path, that serving as both a candidate and public servant on a government payroll makes a poor combination.
We are not alone in this thinking. The federal government recognized this more than 80 years ago when it passed The Hatch Act, a measure that prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity. If you are a federal government employee, your job as a public servant precludes you from seeking political office.
The Hatch Act also extends to state and local employees, but more narrowly. You cannot run for political office if you work in a position that has duties in connection with programs financed in part by federal funds, either loans or grants.
There is no state law or local ordinance that prevents a government employee from also seeking elective office, but there should be, and now is a good time to do it.
A Prime Example
Admittedly, this is a narrow issue that rarely occurs, but it did so last year when then-Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme challenged incumbent State Rep. Jamie Boles in the Republican primary for House District 52. Temme waged a high-profile and aggressive campaign while still acting as police chief. He used “chief” in his campaign materials, and in some campaign photos he was wearing his town police uniform. In public appearances, he sometimes spoke as police chief and sometimes as a candidate.
Temme had said he would retire from office had he won, but it didn’t come to that. Boles won handily. Temme served several more months before retiring last fall. But the net effect was to politicize a staff where politics should hold no sway.
At the time, Southern Pines town officials said Temme did not run afoul of any laws or rules. But a few also acknowledged the awkwardness of the situation. The public needs to trust that public employees are operating free from undue political influence and that they are not acting to court votes either for themselves or their superiors.
A Good Time to Act
We said a year ago in this space that local professional public servants must act without allegiance to politics and politicians. We are not naive enough to think this doesn’t occur naturally, especially among senior staff who might want to make a certain elected official happy with a particular action. But what we don’t need is open politicking from public employees who should be working on behalf of the citizens, not themselves.
The state has kind of addressed this with respect to boards of education. State law requires any school employee — whether teacher, bus driver or cafeteria employee — to resign their job before taking office on the school board. But really, any public employee should resign before even running to eliminate the appearance of a conflict.
And again, the federal government drew a pretty firm boundary around this kind of activity that only in the last few years seemed to be regarded more with contempt than compliance.
Now that we are between election cycles, it is a good time for all our communities to enact ordinances prohibiting their public employees from seeking political office. We appreciate that this is a sacrifice for some, but public service really is a noble calling and ought not be subjected to suspicion or conflict of interest. The sooner our local boards realize this and act, the better off and more confident we will all be.
(1) comment
That horse left the barn decades ago. See Hillary Clinton, First Gal to President Bubba, Senator of New York, Secretary of State and head of the Clinton Library and Massage Parlor, where her crony friends were fleeced for contributions to the Clinton Crime Family Fund. Why pick on citizen Bob Temme? The Boles campaign cleverly edged him out in the last minute during the GOP primary. I doubt the real story behind that will ever appear in this paper.
