Remember the good ol’ days of two months ago when the school district seemed awash in extra money flowing through federal coronavirus relief programs?
The good times have rolled like a square wheel. Earlier this month, the Moore County Board of Education learned it potentially faces a $4 million “funding cliff” in the next two years if something isn’t done toot sweet.
As Yogi Berra would say, it’s like deja vu all over again. Moore County is seemingly stuck in a boom-bust cycle when it comes to funding for school operations. Every few years we seem to go through this routine, ultimately finding some resolution that never seems to last. Kids get educated, but it ain’t ever pretty or peaceful getting through it.
The school district and its allies would say the Board of Commissioners needs to improve its support for funding operations. The commissioners and their allies would say the school district should be more disciplined in prioritizing its spending because it shouldn’t expect an eternal budget escalator.
Who’s right? Well, both, really. So how are we going to steer that barrel away from the “funding cliff”?
A Closer Look
In the new budget that begins next week, education makes up almost half of spending. That sounds impressive and it is. But look closer at the details.
When County Manager Wayne Vest says education has more than $48 million, that includes $17 million going to pay construction loans. Those dollars built classrooms but won’t ever see the inside of one.
Also deduct $1.5 million that will go toward “capital” projects and replacing outdated computer equipment for students. Then deduct about another $3 million going to charter schools. Charter schools are public schools, though not officially part of the district. The per-pupil dollars travel to whichever charter school they attend, even if it’s out of Moore County.
Finally, add $1.1 million in more expense for a new — long overdue — pay raise for lower-paid employees like custodians, technology workers and maintenance crews. Oh, and add another $800,000 in fixed cost increases the schools can’t get out of.
When you make all these calculations, Moore County Schools has $26.2 million for next year’s operations, about $6 million short of what the district originally sought.
The district is able to use some of those federal coronavirus relief funds to fill the gaps now, but what happens when that money runs short in just a couple of years? “Funding cliff.”
Together We Avoid the Cliff
It’s clear that the county can’t keep acting like naive homeowners who think the power bill is a consistent expense. You can’t keep giving the district the same amount of money year after year for operations that get more expensive every year.
We’ve been progressive in building new schools, and we’re going to be aggressive in using federal relief aid to tackle a lot of backlogged maintenance and upgrades. But regressing on per pupil spending is just wrong, no matter how much you pad the bottom line.
Likewise, the school district can’t keep assuming the county can afford to cover every higher cost without regard to all the other departments’ needs. This year’s budget is focused on just some of those other requests, while others wait.
Neither the county nor the school district is well served by waiting until the barrel is too far downstream to avoid the cliff. And so long as everyone is pointing fingers, no one is steering.
The easy answer here is that some combination of funding increases — and cuts — are in order. How that happens and in what combination is up for debate, but neither board alone should do this exercise alone.
“We will continue to work with Moore County Schools and the school board,” Commissioners Chairman Frank Quis said last week, “to find ways to cooperate, and I look forward to that in the coming year, as I’m sure we all do.”
It’s either that or the cliff.
