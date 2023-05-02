There was a lot of emotion to process on Friday in the immediate aftermath of the shocking stabbing of 17-year-old Avery Slatcher in the parking lot of Pinecrest High School.
You could see that emotion on the drained and distraught faces of students, parents and faculty as they tried to get through the day and the hundreds of early student withdrawals from campus. You could see it in the angst-filled, confused and frantic messaging across social media.
No school campus is immune from violence, and no amount of drilling can prepare a community for the day one of its students harms another. The only things we have to rely upon when a crisis occurs are the professionalism and compassion of school staff; the responsibility and trust of parents; and a level-headed thoughtful response from our leaders.
Two out of three ain’t bad.
A Violation of Trust
The Moore County Board of Education, which has bragged about its transparency to the public, spent the better part of Friday morning raging about discipline, violence and student safety in a private text exchange that violates the public meetings law.
Their first act was not to ask what they could do to help or support school staff, students and their parents. It was to second guess just about everyone and assume they had all the answers. Board Vice Chair David Hensley even goes so far as to threaten to take over the Moore County Schools Police Department, which reports to the superintendent.
Then, he wrote, “We will ensure they (students) are incarcerated.”
Board Chairman Robert Levy, who had a long career as a California divorce lawyer, demonstrated his ignorance for North Carolina law by trying to excuse the conversation as “an emergency dissemination of information during an emergency in which school safety was the subject matter. The Pilot, however, elected to publish confidential information specifically kept confidential by law.”
Text messages, like emails, memos and other documents, are public records. And there was nothing sensitive in these texts, especially the sentiments.
Yes, worse than breaking the law and trying to make lame excuses were some of the callous, reactionary and ugly comments that occurred before investigators and school officials were even able to get a clear sense of what had happened.
Lock Them Up
Board Vice Chair David Hensley: “Again, we need to start expelling and incarcerating students. I have only been saying that for 2+ years. It is time we actually start doing it, or the School Board will start running the Police Dept directly and we will ensure they are incarcerated.”
Hensley, again: “This is what almost a decade under far left ‘no consequences,” restorative Justice, etc gets us.”
Board member Pauline Bruno: “We are doing these kids no favor by letting them get away with everything or giving them a slap on the wrist.”
And Hensley follows up: ““Here is part of the problem. We send ‘counselors’ when we should be sending severe consequences.” He then goes on to malign the student charged in the stabbing.
Let’s end where we began: There is a lot of emotion to process in this tragedy. Two families’ lives have been overturned. The victim faces a difficult recovery, but the teen suspect and his family also confront challenges. Two young lives were changed in an instant, and we can’t forget that. They both deserve prayers.
Teens are in an emotional crisis today, and yet this is a school board that has frequently railed against social emotional learning and school-based counselors as tools of leftist devils.
Our children are screaming for help, but this school board offers handcuffs. Children are longing for empathy. This school board pushes expulsion.
At their meeting Monday, with cameras rolling, the board was controlled and positive, a big change from when they thought no one was watching.
But it is in times of crisis that we become known for who we really are and what we stand for.
