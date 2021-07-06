Hello and welcome again to another edition of Dickering for Dollars, in which contestants face off in a needless argument that results in lots of money left on the table.
We’re joined today by our two main contestants: the local tourism industry, represented by the Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Moore County’s own municipalities, represented by self interest.
Our stakes: millions of dollars that tourists spend in taxes tacked on to a hotel stay. Right now, they’re paying 3 percent a night and hardly batting an eye. Everything has been in place for the past five years to raise that to 6 percent on a night’s stay, but our two players can’t agree on how to divvy up the extra money.
Other than the anomaly of last year’s COVID-induced slump, local tourism has been setting records for visitor stays. That means millions of dollars are going uncollected without the higher rate in place.
That’s how we roll on Dickering for Dollars.
Battlelines and Spoils
The 3 percent room tax currently brings in about $1.8 million a year. State law dictates two-thirds be used to promote travel and tourism and one-third for tourism-related expenditures. So if the tax is doubled, we’re looking at about $2.3 million for marketing, leaving about $1.3 million for other expenditures that would further tourism.
The CVB wants to set aside that extra money in a fund to pay for tourism-related projects.
On the other side of the table, our towns say that’s all well and good, but they each — all 11! — should get a regular dividend to spend on things they think benefit tourism, like special signage, or welcome centers or beautification.
On this edition of Dickering for Dollars, we have, stuck in the middle of this tug-of-war, the Board of Commissioners. This board has the ultimate authority on raising the tax but doesn’t want to act without an agreement from our contestants.
“I think there are still some misunderstandings about what different people are expecting,” says Board Chairman Frank Quis, “and I don’t have the answers to all that. I ask for your patience and open-mindedness.”
Oh, we’re sorry, those aren’t parting gifts today, Mr. Quis.
So Far, Only Losers
Quis and the other commissioners would like to see our contestants keep talking and come up with a solution. Hey, it’s only been five years, right?
“If their position is thus, what do we have to talk about?” asked Kelly Miller, president and CEO of Pine Needles Golf Club, which will host next year’s U.S. Women’s Open. “What I want to talk about is the great things we could do. What we want to do is fund great projects to enhance the destination and make Moore County a better place.”
That is not what the towns have in mind. “I think it is important,” Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said earlier this year, “for all towns to receive a fairly predictable amount to be spent under what is allowed by state requirements.
The towns are worried about getting stiffed. They are convinced that the quality of services they provide help the overall tourism effort and that they deserve to share the winnings. Hey, everyone here in the audience gets that. But we also get that money is going uncollected.
Outgoing CVB Chair Tom Beddow, president of the Country Club of North Carolina, knows a wasted opportunity when he sees one.
“We have left $1.8 million on the table. That money has just evaporated.”
That’s the way it goes on Dickering for Dollars, where the name of the game is a needless argument that results in lots of money left on the table. And failure to act means we all lose.
(1) comment
The original authority to levy the room tax was enacted on May 14,1987 and amended September 30,2015. After deducting 3% of the first $500,000 of tax collected and an additional 1% of any remaining tax collected to cover it's administrative and collection costs,the County is required to remit remaining amounts to the CVB. "The Tourism Development Authority may expend any funds distributed to it pursuant to subsection
(a) only to further the development of travel, tourism, and conventions in the county through State, national, and international advertising and promotion.The Authority may not use more than twenty-five percent (25%) of the funds distributed to it pursuant to subsection (a) for administrative expenses of the Authority."
The 2015 amendment authorizes the County Board of Commissioners to increase the rate charged from 3% to 6%. The amendment also authorizes the Authority to: (2)Promote travel and tourism - To advertise or market an area or activity, publish and distribute pamphlets and other materials, conduct market research, or engage in similar promotional activities that attract tourists or business travelers to the area. The term includes administrative expenses incurred in engaging in the listed activities.
(3) Tourism related expenditures - Expenditures that, in the judgment of the Moore County Tourism Development Authority,are designed to increase the use of lodging facilities, meeting facilities,or convention facilities in the county or to attract tourists or business travelers to the county. The term includes tourism related capital expenditures.
SECTION 2(d) Distribution and Use of Tax Revenue - Moore County shall, on a quarterly basis,remit to the Moore County Tourism Development Authority the net proceeds of the occupancy tax. The Authority shall use at least two-third of the funds remitted to it under this subsection to promote travel and tourism in Moore County and shall use the remainder for tourism related expenditures.
I'm not sure how,or why, the various municipalities get any cut of this? Instead,let's focus on the allowed capital expenditures that will promote travel and tourism. The recently announced development at Little River envisions a three tired driving range and an amphitheater with 500 covered seats and thousands of lawn seats. These are allowed infrastructure projects under the law certain to attract visitors to Moore County. Let's see the Commissioners increase that tax to 6% IF the CVB will participate in the financing of these visitor inducing pieces of tourism infrastructure proposed at Little River to the fullest extent under the law and that's 1/3 of the tax collected until such time as those amenities are paid for.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.