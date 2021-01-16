On Monday, we remember one of this nation’s great leaders, a man who effected historic change not through words of violence but the vocabulary of conscience.
Martin Luther King Jr. knew the power of words. His leadership of the civil rights movement is replete with speeches and sermons of soaring oratory.
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Words of our leaders matter. They inspire and inform us. They shape our understanding and acceptance of governance. We may not always get the eloquence of a King, but we shouldn’t be burdened with chronically crass and guttural commentary better suited for a barracks than a board room. But this is the situation we find ourselves in with newly elected Board of Education member David Hensley.
In His Words
Even before his election last November, Mr. Hensley frequently used hyperbolic and disparaging language for things that he disfavored. To call his rhetoric sophomoric insults 10th-graders. So a proposed sale of the former Southern Pines Primary to a group trying to establish, among other things, a local Black cultural center was deemed a “crack deal.” He suggested, without evidence, an abortion clinic was slated for the property.
Several days ago, he suggested on Facebook a boycott of local businesses “which are owned/operated by known leftist and supporting local businesses which share our values.”
Then, last week, in a Facebook comment on the page of Moore County resident and GOP activist Steve Woodward, who was on his way to attend the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., rally, Hensley wrote, “Kick some ass and come back with a collection of severed ears!”
This last comment generated headlines nationwide after first appearing in The Charlotte Observer.
Mr. Hensley is a fighter, no question. As a 20-year Marine and, these days, a successful weapons and tactical gear contractor, he is proud of that persona. He will, no doubt, consider this editorial as yet another attack and pin it to his breast like another battle ribbon. He will have learned nothing. But we have infinite hope.
Bear Leadership’s Burden
Mr. Hensley so far has shown himself to be a highly engaged and informed school board member. He has asked good questions, put forth strong arguments on several issues and, in the case of a pending sale of the former Southern Pines Elementary School, strengthened the hand of taxpayers significantly. He’s had a pretty successful first month on the board policywise, keeping everyone on their toes.
And for the most part, Mr. Hensley’s comments have come outside his role as a board member. But the burden of leadership is that he can no longer take off his cloak of public service than he can step out of his own skin.
A public official elected by the voters is always a public official, whether he’s on a dais or in the dairy aisle of the grocery store. It is an awesome burden, but one that elected officials must carry. Maybe it’s not fair that you lose your “private self,” but that’s leadership.
Mr. Hensley may revel in his direct manner and say that’s just a product of his passion as a conservative Republican. It’s not. His words and deeds are a conscious choice, designed to provoke, to get attention, to rile up his backers, to create outrage and whip up a furor where none need exist.
This isn’t just about our school children looking up to you, Mr. Hensley. It’s all of us. Moore County has had great leaders in its time, and they succeeded not through division but through inclusion. Your bombast limits you and casts a pall on our community.
On the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth, remember what the power of words can do.
“Never succumb,” King urged us, “to the temptation of bitterness.”
