The Pinehurst Traffic Circle is many things to many people: an iconic landmark, a complicated hassle, a throwback to simpler times, an anachronistic bottleneck.
As a traffic device, we all look at the circle the same way commuters in the Washington, D.C., area think of the Mixing Bowl or travelers in Atlanta think of Spaghetti Junction. At some point, you’re going to have to actively avoid it, time it or tolerate it.
Transportation engineers have long tried to make our commutes simpler and speedier. They’ve worked for more than 30 years to address flow through the roundabout where U.S. 15-501, N.C. 211 and N.C. 2 come together.
Today, the circle mostly works, though it suffers backups at a few key times during the day. But in 20 years? If nothing is done, those backups will get worse and through-times will grow.
Engineers are constantly trying to build a better mousetrap. It’s what they do. A few years ago, DOT engineers came forward with an idea for the Pinehurst circle so bizarre — involving a series of smaller roundabouts flowing into the larger — that it was summarily dismissed.
The engineers are back with a new idea for the circle: Get rid of it.
Don’t reach for that horn just yet.
A Stunning Moment
In a presentation to the Pinehurst Village Council recently, engineers showed three scenarios for the Traffic Circle, one of which entailed doing nothing. A second option involved a large bridge that would shunt traffic for the two heaviest flows: U.S. 15-501 northbound to N.C. 211 west and eastbound traffic on N.C. 211 flowing to 15-501 south.
The third option preferred by the DOT would eliminate the circle entirely for a somewhat more conventional intersection controlled by signals and turn lanes. East-west and north-south traffic would run through what’s now the center of the circle. Vehicles wanting to make left turns would queue up into signalized lanes that would control traffic flow. Right turns would be accommodated by a network of constant-flow lanes as they exist now.
Council members sat in a stunned silence as they looked on and seemed almost incredulous when it was time to speak.
“I’m sort of sitting here with my mouth open and my hand on my head, you know,” said council member Jane Hogeman. “I get that you want traffic to move through the village quickly but I’m looking at this and thinking, ‘Why do we want to have an enormous highway going right through the center of our village?’
“It’s an impact on the character of the village. It’s an impact on the historic character.”
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
Indeed, the circle is part of the village’s National Historic Landmark district, a designation designed around its sense of place and role in the history of American golf.
Council member Pat Pizzella was direct in his assessment. “The Department of Transportation is recommending that we basically cut down almost all the longleaf trees in our historic Traffic Circle and we replace those with turn signals, turn lanes, probably electric signs.”
What the DOT offers, he said, is “to borrow a phrase…in order to save the Traffic Circle we’ve got to destroy it.”
Many of Pizzella’s comments were parochial in nature, suggesting the village doesn’t need the circle for its own internal circulation. But the circle is a regional traffic connector, not a local concern. Pinehurst, its history and all that entails unfortunately sit at the heart of this.
But as we said earlier, let’s not overreact yet. The DOT has not addressed this idea with others, especially the National Park Service, in charge of the Historic Landmark program.
Is such a radical change necessary? Traffic is growing, but enough to merit such a change? For a relatively short period out of a 24-hour day? Probably not.
Will this circle be unbroken? Around and around we go. Where we stop, nobody knows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.