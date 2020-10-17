For the first time in memory, Moore County has not one but two Congressmen: Republicans Richard Hudson and Dan Bishop.
Hudson’s 8th Congressional District covers much of central and northern Moore, along with all or parts of Cabarrus, Stanly, Montgomery, Harnett, Lee and Cumberland counties. Bishop’s 9th Congressional District stretches from metro Charlotte to include southern Moore and includes rural Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke and Robeson counties.
Redistricting, and its myriad changes over the past 30 years, have kept us in almost a constant state of flux with federal representation in the House. In the past 10 years, we’ve gone from the sixth district, to the second, to the eighth and now eighth and ninth. With districts getting redrawn next year as a result of the new census, Lord knows who will end up representing Moore down the road.
For this endorsement, we ignored all that and interviewed the four candidates for the two seats. Hudson’s Democratic challenger is former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson. Bishop’s Democratic challenger is first-time candidate but longtime Democratic organizer Cynthia Wallace.
Hudson in the 8th
Richard Hudson is seeking a fifth term in the U.S. House. He has represented Moore County since 2016. The Pilot endorsed him four years ago but narrowly chose his Democratic challenger two years later. This time, we believe Hudson to be the stronger of the two candidates.
In this hyper partisan era, Hudson has shown an ability and willingness to work within Washington to get things done. He supported the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped preserve a few hundred thousand jobs in the district. And he has teamed up on important, commonsense legislation with fellow U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat.
His constituent service within the district has proven effective on behalf of all residents. His offices have been responsive to local needs, and he loves to spend time “popping in” to businesses and events in the district.
Timmons-Goodson is a strong challenger with an outstanding background as a judge and justice, but her views of the district’s needs and governance lack specifics and a real understanding of how to achieve in the political arena.
We endorse Hudson for U.S. House District 8.
Wallace in the 9th
Dan Bishop, chosen in a special election last year, is seeking his first full term. We like Bishop. He is earnest, honest and possesses a commonsense approach to governance much of the time. Even though he’s only been in Congress for a year, he seems to have worked hard to get on top of key district issues, including federal recognition for the Lumbee Indians.
In a different era, he could be our recommendation. But where he falters is in his tendency to view the world through a partisan prism which, too frequently, distorts his view and leads to poor decisions.
“I don’t think these controversies are good,” he says, speaking of the social unrest these past few months. “When these controversies come along, I’m not going to stand by and stand down.”
We were hoping for a less inflammatory sentiment. Cynthia Wallace, on the other hand, projects an air of calm, a rational mind tempered by more than 20 years in the financial world, dealing with risk management. Like many of the people of this district, she grew up in a farming family and knows the struggles of that.
Wallace’s key focus will be access to affordable health care, jobs with living wages and access to broadband technology for rural residents in this district.
Wallace’s approach is more reasoned. And while she brims with conviction, it doesn’t spill over into unbridled passion that can lead to principled but untenable positions. And she’s committed to representing the district fully.
“My focus is not to stay in Charlotte and people come to me,” she says. “I’m going to show up where they are.”
For these reasons, we endorse Democrat Cynthia Wallace for U.S. House District 9.
