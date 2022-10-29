Two years ago, this paper made a full-throated endorsement for Richard Hudson to return to the U.S. House of Representatives. Indeed, since becoming “Moore County’s Congressman” in 2016, we have endorsed him three out of four elections.
We have been impressed over the years by Hudson’s constituent service and his staff’s ability to help local residents deal with federal issues. And despite a conservative voting record we’ve not always aligned with, he’s demonstrated the value and importance of working in bipartisan fashion on legislation and achieved success.
New Home, New Challenger
This year, Hudson is more than just symbolically Moore County’s Congressman; he moved to Southern Pines earlier this year from the Concord area he’s long called home to be closer to an area he has grown more familiar with over the years.
The new congressional districts also helped by turning Hudson’s home area into a safe Democratic district, and the neighboring district had fellow incumbent Republican Dan Bishop. But since Hudson is keen on representing Fort Bragg, the move is a logical one for him.
Hudson has a new challenger this year, State Sen. Ben Clark, who is from Fayetteville but currently lives in Raeford.
Clark, 62 and a retired Air Force veteran, touts a conservative Democratic voting record from his time in Raleigh. He talks about his votes to eliminate state income tax for veterans and his votes for balanced budgets. He’s also supported school choice and additional tax cuts for small and women-owned businesses.
Those are all great, but his platform on federal issues, while broad, is nevertheless thin on specifics. And while we’re sure Clark is out there campaigning, evidence of such is hard to see in Moore County. Neither he nor his campaign has reached out in a significant way. His decision to bump up to a congressional race feels ill-prepared.
Accomplishment, but a Big Asterisk
Hudson, meanwhile, is wrapping up his most successful congressional session since being elected. He had 20 bills pass the House, 12 pass the Senate and eight signed into law, including the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows certain individuals to sue and recover damages for harm from exposure to contaminated water at the base.
Another bill recently signed by President Biden, the “MOBILE Health Care Act,” would ultimately foster great health care availability and affordability in rural areas. That’s an important achievement for anyone.
From his committee assignment on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Hudson has also played a lead role in future pandemic preparedness and this past week urged caution about the dangerously low supply of vaccine for smallpox.
And Hudson is continuing to make his mark in calling for greater oversight over how opioid settlement monies are being spent and pushing legislation that would modernize 911 to allow for texting.
All of this is solid work for what we expect in a Congressman: strong constituent service — his primary district office is now in Southern Pines — and reasonable bipartisan efforts on meaningful legislation.
But we cannot offer the same full-throated endorsement of Hudson as we did two years ago. We strongly disagree with his view that life begins at conception and his opposition to all abortion except for protecting the life of the mother. But given the Senate filibuster rule and a Democratic president for at least two more years, he won’t have to cast a meaningful vote on a national abortion ban.
More importantly, after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, Hudson still was one of 147 Congressmen who voted to object to the 2020 election results with no clear evidence of wrongdoing. He also voted against establishing the special Jan. 6 House investigative committee that has established damning evidence of dereliction by former President Donald Trump.
Hudson’s lock-step support of Trump makes him look weak, like he fears the impact of radical fringe conservatives.
We like Richard Hudson and think, on balance, he’s been effective for this district, his rhetoric notwithstanding. For all his talk of turning down the heat and solving problems, we hope he’ll follow his own advice.
