FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a leader in health care across this region and state, is increasingly out of step with its peers. Every major health system in North Carolina, save for FirstHealth and one other — Mission Health in western North Carolina — have instituted coronavirus vaccine mandates for their workforces.
Even though the federal government will soon enforce a vaccination mandate for those providers who care for Medicare and Medicaid patients, FirstHealth continues to hold out against such a requirement for its workforce.
To make it worse, FirstHealth refuses to say why it won’t require a vaccine even though it has seen its hospitals swell this summer with mostly unvaccinated individuals infected with the COVID-19 delta variant.
The Pilot has asked hospital administrators directly to explain why it won’t enact a mandate for its own employees. Instead, FirstHealth answers everything but the question asked.
“FirstHealth has been holding vaccine clinics regularly for employees, and we have seen our percentage of vaccinated employees increase to nearly 62 percent,” said Gretchen Kelly, responsible for the company’s communications. “The turnout for our clinics continues to increase, and we are encouraged at the level of participation. We continue to strongly encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
A Thin Argument
The answer FirstHealth won’t give is labor economics. Hospital officials are concerned that requiring employees to get a COVID vaccine will spur some employees to quit and drive other applicants away. With more than 5,000 employees overall and about 2,000 still unvaccinated, a significant departure could leave hospital operations limping along, fighting an uphill recruitment battle.
But where would these employees go, assuming they want to keep working for a hospital?
Fayetteville? Nope, Cape Fear Valley Health has a mandate.
A hospital in Chatham, Richmond or Robeson County? Nope, those hospitals are affiliated with UNC Health and all require vaccination.
The Triangle? Same for Duke University Health and Wake Med. And it’s the same for Charlotte, Greenville and Wilmington hospital workers too.
Earlier this summer, the North Carolina Healthcare Association, which has 130 member hospital systems, issued a statement supporting mandatory vaccine policies.
“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients,” the statement said.
No hospitals are reporting mass resignations.
The Right Thing to Do
Employers used to be able to hide behind the excuse that they couldn’t enforce a mandate because the COVID vaccines only had emergency approval by the FDA. That is no longer true for the Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots could be authorized before month’s end.
A decision to mandate vaccination already appears to have been taken out of the hands of FirstHealth. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week said it would be issuing a rule next month requiring hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and other facilities to vaccinate their staff as a condition for participating in Medicare and Medicaid.
“There is no question that staff, across any health care setting, who remain unvaccinated pose both direct and indirect threats to patient safety and population health,” Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in the announcement.
Hospitals know that getting the coronavirus vaccine is the right thing to do. And hospitals are not shy about mandates; they frequently require flu shots of every worker and volunteer as a condition of employment or service.
FirstHealth has been a leader for decades in service to community health. Requiring the COVID vaccination of its staff will help this region immeasurably.
Hospital, heal thyself.
