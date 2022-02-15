Eagle, by Gary and Garrett Cox and Mike Boyle, Whispering Pines neighbors who — acting rather than thinking first — rescued two visitors who had capsized on Thagard Lake.
The two visitors, who were in town for a winter golf outing, took to the lake two Sundays ago on a cold and windy day that threw whitecaps across the lake.
As Gary and his wife, Angie Cox, were looking out at the lake that morning, they saw the wind overturn their canoe. Gary and his teenage son, Garrett, immediately set out in their own canoe to start a rescue while Angie called 911. Boyle, who just happened to be on his dock, saw the drama and put in with his kayak.
Working together, Gary and Garrett rescued the two victims, and Boyle, using a rope, helped tow the four of them back to shore.
The danger on the water that day was real, and emergency responders would never tell anyone to attempt such a rescue. The Coxes and Boyle are nothing short of heroes for their selfless actions.
Birdie, by Dr. Matthew Harmody, a FirstHealth of the Carolinas emergency medicine doctor, who will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania next month to bring attention to kidney donation.
Harmody will do the One Kidney Climb in early March. Coordinated by the nonprofit organization Kidney Donor Athletes, the effort advocates for the need for living kidney donors, and demonstrates that one can donate a kidney and still live a healthy and active lifestyle.
Harmody, whose father suffered from kidney disease and ultimately received a transplant, was motivated by that experience and treating numerous kidney patients over the years.
Harmody himself is a kidney donor, having undergone the surgery in 2017 in Chapel Hill for an anonymous recipient.
“Kilimanjaro has always been on my bucket list, and my wife is tired of me bugging her to go with me,” said Harmody. “When I saw the announcement for One Kidney Climb, which combines Kilimanjaro with kidney donation advocacy, I knew it was the perfect match.”
Birdie, by Kimberly Fielder-Jones, for her recent recognition as the K-12 Theatre Arts Educator of the Year. The honor is awarded by the N.C. Theatre Conference, a statewide professional association for the theater industry.
Executive Director Angie Hays said that Fielder-Jones’ track record of high-quality theatrical productions and students who pursue — and typically earn — competitive college scholarships for acting and technical production contributed to her win.
“I have known and worked with Kim for many years at NCTC. She is an outstanding teacher and director who works tirelessly with and for her students, instilling in them a love of theater and an exceptional work ethic,” said Hays.
Quietly, Fielder-Jones has created a burgeoning theater program almost from scratch and offered a new dimension of excellence for North Moore High School.
Birdie, by Susan Campbell, a local wildlife and birding expert who helped recently further the respect and understanding for one of nature’s less cuddly creatures: vultures.
When a group of vultures settled in some trees in Whispering Pines, the chatter started up about the lurkers and whether they should be shooed away.
Enter Campbell, who assured residents and others that the birds are actually some of the “good guys” for what they bring to the, uh, table.
“These vultures are visiting for a short period of time and will not return to this location,” she said. “They absolutely stop deadly human diseases like anthrax, botulism, rabies and cholera while at the same time cleaning up mortally wounded animals in our community faster than any other form of removal.”
Once common sense kicked in, the vultures had a series of new admirers and respect for their role in the local environment.
“As an ecologist and scientist,” said Campbell, who writes a monthly bird column in PineStraw magazine, “it’s part of my job to remind people that facts trump old wives’ tales.”
