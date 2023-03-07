At the groundbreaking for FirstHealth’s new cancer center about 18 months ago, FirstHealth Foundation Board Chairman Art Medeiros called the moment “a groundbreaking not just of a building. It is our community’s commitment to a line in the sand that we will fight cancer.”
“I believe we are building a haven of hope,” he said. “We are building a haven of healing. We are building a haven of help.”
By the looks of the just-about-finished product, mission accomplished.
The new four-story, $68 million center, which will open for service later this month, consolidates the myriad platforms of care for cancer patients in one beautiful facility. It could be a work of art unto itself, were it not dedicated to a mission of high-tech science and healing.
From the dedicated parking garage to the healing gardens to the therapy rooms to the services for patient families, FirstHealth has thought about every aspect of cancer care and included it in the new center.
“Health care construction is in a league of its own in the construction world,” says Cindy Hetzler, senior project manager, who also worked on FirstHealth’s Reid Heart Center. “Everything we do will impact patient care, so great detail has to be put in place.”
Good for the Patients
And the details are great, from the open and airy modern environment to the soothing combinations of glass, wood and metal to the peaceful gardens that will allow patients and caregivers plenty of reflective time.
The cancer center was innovative before the first spade of dirt was turned. Architects, working with FirstHealth staff, used an Aberdeen warehouse to create mock-ups of various rooms, allowing providers and other staff to see how work would flow. That allowed everyone to develop innovative ideas that found their way into the final designs.
Cancer patients also have access to a full spectrum of care and providers in one environment. And for the staff, everything will be in one location, whether it’s direct patient care, a pharmacy, space for nutritionists or research areas for the latest clinical trials the hospital participates in.
“Cancer is hard mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Dr. Ray Washington, a general surgeon and co-director of the 120,000-square-foot center. “Our patients are lucky to have community support that addresses their needs on a high level, including physicians, equipment and research protocols.”
Caregivers and families also benefit from that support. They have dedicated areas that tend to their needs as well, whether that’s working out in the on-site gym or resting in the garden outside.
Good for the Community
But beyond those who walk through those center doors, FirstHealth’s newest project benefits Moore County as a whole. Sophisticated centers like these are relatively rare, and having one in a semi-rural region like the Sandhills is rarer still.
FirstHealth will offer a level of care you would normally find at the larger medical centers in Charlotte, the Triangle or Winston-Salem. That means recruiting top-notch medical professionals, including the small army of technicians behind the scenes. These folks all command well-paying salaries, and they support local businesses, restaurants and the housing market. That’s grass-roots economic development right there.
A thriving health care system offering some of the advanced medicine speaks volumes about a community. With three massive job creators building operations in counties just north of us, the care FirstHealth offers will not go unnoticed by other companies looking to be near the massive assembly operations.
Yes, FirstHealth has built its vision of a “haven of healing.” But in doing so, it has also delivered on its mission to make this region a better place to live and work. Moments like this do not come around often for communities. It is likely we will look back at this new cancer center before too long and remember it as a signature addition to Moore County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.