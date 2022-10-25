Moore County has something of an identity crisis as it relates to representation in the state House of Representatives. We are now in three districts after years of being mostly in one. And the balance of power for two of those three districts lies outside Moore.

As a result of redistricting, Moore County has been split into House District 51, which also includes all of Lee County; District 52, which includes all of Richmond County to our south; and District 78, which includes large portions of western and northern Moore but also Randolph County.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

Like Mr. Jackson I'm a numbers guy, but I have to disagree with him re: eliminating the state income tax and replacing that funding with sales taxes. Sales taxes are among the most regressive taxes that exist. I hope he'll change his position on sales taxes being the primary state funding method should he be elected.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days