Moore County has something of an identity crisis as it relates to representation in the state House of Representatives. We are now in three districts after years of being mostly in one. And the balance of power for two of those three districts lies outside Moore.
As a result of redistricting, Moore County has been split into House District 51, which also includes all of Lee County; District 52, which includes all of Richmond County to our south; and District 78, which includes large portions of western and northern Moore but also Randolph County.
John Sauls, the incumbent Republican in House 51, lives in Lee County. Ben Moss, the Republican who defeated longtime House 52 Rep. Jamie Boles in a May primary, lives in Richmond County. House District 78 is an open seat; longtime Republican incumbent Allen McNeill is retiring.
So we’re worried about Moore’s diluted focus in Raleigh at a time when this region is set to experience transformational change in the next five years. Massive manufacturing facilities announced this year by Toyota, Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast and semiconductor chip manufacturer Wolfspeed will all have major impacts on our region, so we need strong advocates in Raleigh.
House District 51
This contest pits two solid choices for voters: Democrat Malcolm Hall, a retiree who has lived in Carthage the past 18 years, and incumbent Republican John Sauls, a retired church pastor from Lee County.
Hall staunchly says that “Rights granted should never be rights lost,” especially as it relates to abortion rights and voting rights. As a retired sports official, he has a strong sense of right and wrong. He supports greater funding for infrastructure, education and expansion of Medicaid.
Sauls, who first served in the state House in 2006 for a few terms and then returned in 2016, is connected to House leadership and has been instrumental in bringing more than $44 million in state spending to Lee County in the past year, including more than $30 million to upgrade Sanford’s water plant to help supply the recently announced computer chip manufacturing plant Wolfspeed is going to build in Siler City.
Still, our heart lies with Hall’s perspective on the key issues, and the reality is that Moore County needs an ally in the House who is familiar with this county and knows its issues and people. And so we give a slight edge — and our endorsement, for now — to Malcom Hall for State House District 51.
House District 78
This open seat features Republican Neal Jackson, a former financial planner who is now pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett, against Democrat Eric Davis, a substitute teacher with Asheboro City Schools.
Both are first-time candidates. Jackson handily won a three-way primary in May, while Davis said he jumped in when no other Democratic candidate emerged.
Davis supports all the traditional Democratic goals — Medicaid expansion and protecting women’s reproductive rights — and adds to that expanding investment in broadband internet access, something the state is already undertaking. But he lacks substance on the subject of economic development and the growth challenges facing the district.
Jackson, a self-professed “numbers guy” and fiscal conservative, supports eventually ending state income tax, relying instead on the sales tax for funding. He also is a strong proponent of addressing the foster care system — he and his wife were foster parents and adopted twin boys six years ago.
As a Baptist minister, he is a social conservative — “I believe in family” — and is evasive when asked if he’d support greater restrictions on abortion, saying he’d first have to see legislation to make up his mind.
“When you’re one of 120, you’ve got to find compromise,” he said. “I’m not going to Raleigh to preach sermons. I’m going to do good.”
Jackson is clearly better educated on the issues and would be a more effective representative for Moore County. We endorse him for House District 78.
(1) comment
Like Mr. Jackson I'm a numbers guy, but I have to disagree with him re: eliminating the state income tax and replacing that funding with sales taxes. Sales taxes are among the most regressive taxes that exist. I hope he'll change his position on sales taxes being the primary state funding method should he be elected.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.