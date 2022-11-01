Eagle, by the Southern Pines Town Council, which recently approved a new policy that abolishes late fees and expands access to the public library.
Traditionally, libraries have charged nominal daily fines for overdue materials; in Southern Pines it was 10 cents a day. During the coronavirus pandemic, the library experimented with ending late fees and liked what they saw enough to recommend the permanent end to such fines.
Additionally, the town has expanded free access to include all educational institutions teaching individuals under 17 years old and those who own businesses within the town limits of Southern Pines. The past system limited free access to town residents and volunteers who gave at least 20 hours of service at the library.
“Our goal always here at the library is to serve our residents, all of our residents, and to make sure we are a very welcoming place — that we are a place where everyone feels like they can come and there’s something for them,” Library Director Amanda Brown said.
Birdie, by Southern Pines residents Suzanne Coleman and Vince Zucchino, among others, who developed an ingenious idea to take the stump of a large diseased tree and convert it into a Little Free Library.
Most of the sycamore outside of 140 SW Broad St. was cut down in 2019 after it became sick and started losing its canopy. Coleman’s plan will repurpose the tree stump, fulfilling an inspiration she saw from an Idaho artist who installed a tree library on her property. When done, the tree stump will include a roof, a faux chimney and a trunk full of books free for the taking.
“It’s a historic tree, and it’s well-loved and has been well-loved by many, many people,” said Zucchino, a local landscape architect who designed the remodeling. “I’ve sat outside that restaurant and watched people come up and hug it, stroke it — kids love it.”
Coleman plans for this Little Free Library to be kid-accessible and designed shelves to specifically fit children’s books.
Birdie, by Sandhills Community College, for developing yet another innovative scholarship program designed for nontraditional students.
The new “Sandhills Scholars” scholarship will cover two years of tuition and fees for qualifying students who earn a high school equivalency diploma at Sandhills and wish to continue their studies at the college. The effort was made possible through the college’s foundation, which is funding the scholarship.
Because of donor generosity, Sandhills can offer students over $1 one million annually through scholarships, Guarantor’s Aid, and the Sandhills Promise. Federal financial aid is also available.
This latest scholarship is an excellent way of offering resources to students who face some of life’s toughest challenges but want to improve their futures through education. It puts the college squarely on the side of “community.”
Birdie, by the town of Carthage, for an amazing reversal of fortunes with its water system.
The town was recently recognized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for improvements to the town’s water treatment facility.
Honors like the one presented to Carthage are awarded annually by the state to water systems that meet “performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards,” according to a news release from N.C. DEQ.
“If you go back about five years ago, we had a lot of water quality issues (in Carthage),” said Tommy Overby, an environmental senior specialist with N.C. DEQ. “You have come a long way.
“Looking back from five years ago until now, you’re one of our best performers.”
Indeed, from 2013 to 2017, Carthage received dozens of notices about poor water quality. The issues were largely corrected following the construction of a $2.2 million pretreatment facility.
Carthage was one of only 66 water plants in the state, which has 146 systems, to receive the award this year. Southern Pines was also recognized.
