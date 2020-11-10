Eagle, by Moore County Board of Elections director Glenda Clendenin and all her staff for what, to date, has been a well-executed election under record turnout.
Like just about everything else in 2020, there was to be nothing “normal” about this election, and that held true, from the number of mail ballots requested to the number of early voters. Yet through it all, Moore County’s vote count proceeded smoothly and fairly. Not everyone liked the results, but no one could quarrel with the process.
In Moore County, the staff handled almost 49,000 ballots before Election Day Nov. 3. More than 37,000 people voted at one of four early-voting sites, and more than 11,200 ballots came in by mail — and are still coming. Those are all records.
Even toward the end of the voting period, when some juvenile stunts were pulled at early voting sites, Clendenin, who has served in her role since 1986, fairly followed up on every complaint or question and kept everything on track. We couldn’t ask for more grace under pressure than Clendenin and her staff demonstrated this election.
Birdie, by the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, for branching out its service to become a “remote learning” site for students. The nonprofit has worked hard with its partners during the pandemic to ensure school-aged children had adequate access to free breakfasts and lunches. Last week it opened its Southern Pines facility for 30 students at a time to schedule time where they have access to high-speed internet, technology and support from Boys and Girls Club staff.
“We realize we must shift to providing support for students and families for their virtual learning needs,” said Fallon Brewington, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. “Many families are struggling with the demands, resources, and the infrastructure needed for quality and effective virtual learning for their children.”
The Boys and Girls Club’s remote learning support will be open to all students enrolled in Moore County Schools and charter schools, whether or not they’re club members.
Birdie, by Pinehurst, Carthage and Southern Pines officials for making the tough decision to cancel their big annual holiday events because of the coronavirus. Carthage canceled its annual Christmas parade; Southern Pines canceled its annual holiday parade and New Year’s Eve “First Eve” celebration; and Pinehurst decided not to go through with its annual tree lighting.
These events individually attract hundreds of people, most of whom are packed together in normal times. But during the coronavirus, there just simply is no way at large public events like these to enforce social distance and mask wearing.
The town’s recent trick-or-treating event through downtown demonstrated clearly that, while some people are sensitive to the unusual times and the proper precautions, many others choose not to follow along. So while we will all miss these events this year, we know they’ll be back again. The towns’ and village’s decisions may not be popular, but they’re the right call.
Birdie, by the Village of Pinehurst on its recent choice of Glen Webb as its new police chief, replacing the recently retired Earl Phipps. Webb, who Phipps recruited from Greenville to be deputy chief a couple of years ago, is a good fit to replace his mentor.
Webb has an extensive history in law enforcement and has worked his way up through many roles over the years, but he’s never forgotten the chief tenet of law enforcement: to serve the public. Webb is every bit as outgoing and friendly as his predecessor.
In his time as deputy chief, he has shown himself to be open-minded and responsive to the public. He is the best pick for this high profile job.
(2) comments
Town leaders who approve a public event celebrating pagan rituals but cancel those celebrating the birth of Christ need to think hard about what they are doing. Pastors speak up please.
Theft of Trump signs was systematic and obvious, especially a week before the election. One person was caught and will appear in court soon for multiple counts of larceny. There are reports of young men caught with their cars full of stolen Trump signs. Where there is smoke there is fire. Justice will prevail.
