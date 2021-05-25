“The nine most terrifying words in the English language,” Ronald Reagan once famously quipped, “are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Shiver in your shoes if you must, but two key elements put forth by the federal government could soon create a golden age of investment for Moore County.
Record-low interest rates and millions in stimulus money pouring into the state and local governments are, literally, changing the landscape for projects that will, ultimately, improve our quality of life.
This is a sea change for Moore County and its municipalities, which traditionally have been fiscally conservative, especially when it comes to debt, sometimes to their own detriment.
Investment over the years in important infrastructure — everything from school improvements to new water lines and sidewalks— was either grudging, slow in coming or kicked down the road year after year.
That was understandable at times, especially when higher interest rates made such investments unsound. And our towns have been more focused on keeping healthy savings balances.
But there was also intransigence when it came to debt, especially in the past 10 years when it became clear that our school buildings, many more than 50 years old, needed replacement or significant upgrades. Remember when the commissioners wanted a pay-as-you-go plan for school construction so as to avoid debt? Thankfully, for the benefit of all, that went nowhere.
How Low Can They Go?
Record-low interest rates are juicing all matters of borrowing these days, whether it’s a family taking out a new mortgage, refinancing, buying a car or a business expanding.
Once upon a time, getting an interest rate under 3 percent was cause for celebration. But if we’re playing limbo, Moore County would be calling to lower the bar further.
Last week, the Board of Commissioners approved refinancing the $31 million debt it took out three years ago to build McDeeds Creek Elementary School. At the time, the interest rate of 2.95 percent was roundly praised. The new rate after the refinancing: 1.85 percent. Potential costs savings in interest payments: $2.4 million.
Then, consider Sandhills Community College. When the college recently sold bonds — approved by voters in 2018 — for a new nursing school, it received an interest rate of 1.29 percent. It’s not quite free money, but it’s pretty close.
The county will also soon be going to market with a $73 million bond package that will pay for a new courts facility, an upgrade of the county’s water treatment plant and the purchase of general obligation refunding issued to the East Moore Water District’s phase III project, with an outstanding principal balance of $2.95 million.
Potential savings to taxpayers: $4 million.
“This is a great evening and a great night for citizens as far as savings go,” County Manager Wayne Vest said.
Money to Work With
Into this low-rate environment will soon potentially flow millions of dollars of federal coronavirus stimulus money. The funds are meant for communities to not only offset their COVID expenses but stimulate the economy by addressing overdue capital needs.
For instance, Moore County Schools earlier this month laid out plans for putting $11.4 million in relief funds to building repairs and improvements that address either improving air quality and sanitation or supporting outdoor activities.
Using federal funds will, in turn, free up other dollars that can then be invested in yet even more capital projects.
Moore County commissioners will have $19 million to spend, and the municipalities will have millions of their own to address backlogged needs.
Even the county’s smallest towns are catching up. Taylortown, which has long struggled with an antiquated water system, will soon use a federal grant to upgrade its water lines and water tank, making it more capable of serving new growth.
So shiver if you must about the federal government’s help, but investing in opportunities — at historically low levels of borrowing — to improve our quality of life is the right strategy at the right time.
