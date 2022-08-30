Birdies, by Eric Sabiston, a rising junior at Pinecrest High School, and siblings Nathan and Mallory Gaddy, for their unique but similarly minded projects to help feed those having trouble making ends meet.
Sabiston recently built a wooden cupboard with his grandfather after receiving the town’s permission to install it near the playground at Aberdeen Lake Park. He said he started the project because he wanted to “give people an easy and accessible way to get some food to help their families.” It’s stocked with non-perishable food goods.
Meanwhile, the Gaddys are working to locate what’s called a “freedge,” or a community food locker that will allow people to contribute or take as needed.
“We’re just trying to bring fresh food to people who have limited access,” Nathan said. “With the price of fresh produce on the rise, our most vulnerable communities are at risk of being priced out of healthy, wholesome food. My sister Mallory and I are just trying to fill a gap caused by a less-than-ideal economy.”
Birdie, by the Moore County commissioners, for finally addressing the need for decent cellular phone service in northern Moore County.
The board recently approved construction of a 255-foot-tall facility off N.C. 22 in the Ritter township near Bennett. For residents in north Moore, it can’t go up fast enough.
“This will fill that gap,” said Ralph Wyngarden, who represented the developer. “The proposed height will help us better serve the lower areas, particularly along the Deep River area and North Moore Road, (along with) the North Moore High School area.”
Otis Ritter, who has served north Moore as a commissioner for several years, was happy with the new plan. Weak cell service has “been an issue forever,” he said, “but we’re moving forward.”
Birdie, by Ron Maness, for putting aside retirement one more time to fill an important role leading operations at the Moore County Airport.
Maness, a retired decorated Air Force and commercial pilot, is an experienced hand around the airport. This is the fourth time that Maness has led the operation for the Moore County Airport.
“I think we could have searched every airport in the country and never found a more qualified, more energetic or more dedicated candidate than Ron Maness,” said Mike Jones, chairman for the Moore County Airport Authority.
Maness will stay on to help the airport get ready for the 2024 U.S. Open, which is traditionally one of the busiest events for the small general aviation facility.
Jones said Maness “inspires the whole airport team. When you work with Ron, you simply want to do your best.”
Bogey, by the Moore County Board of Education, for its inability to stay away from national politics even when trying to do good.
For the past two years, the federal government waived charges for school meals, allowing districts to offer free meals to all students. That waiver ended this month, and school officials sought a price increase to combat rising costs.
That rubbed board members the wrong way. They reluctantly reinstated 2019 prices but wanted to let Congress, the General Assembly and the rest of the world know they were mad about doing so. So it passed a resolution that, among other things, faults Congress for spending money on the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that fosters the domestic production of computer chips and funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russian invasion.
“None of these are more pressing than feeding American school children,” the resolution states.
Then the resolution asked the General Assembly to fund free meals “until or unless the U.S. Congress reinstates the school nutrition means test waiver.”
These things are not mutually exclusive, but our board doesn’t grasp how the world works. They just want to “score” political points.
