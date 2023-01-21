Work on the future for Southern Pines really gets underway this week when town officials and planners begin reviewing a series of “growth choices” for the town.
Now almost halfway through the process of designing a new comprehensive long range plan, consultants in coming weeks will begin helping the town hone the balance between growth vs. no growth; high density neighborhoods vs. lower density; and how to maintain the town’s character as it moves forward in the coming years.
Southern Pines is badly in need of this; its original long range plan, first done in 2010, didn’t last the 20 years some expected. Growth in almost every corner of the town has outpaced expectations and the town’s ability to keep up, necessitating this latest endeavor.
Time is of the essence, because the work that’s needed goes far beyond just settling upon a new plan. Once that long range guide is approved, then ordinances and other regulations must be changed or implemented to bring it to fruition. And at the pace Southern Pines is seeing requests for new development, the pipeline of growth shows no sign of slowing down.
Themes Emerge
Planning consultants have spent the past few months interviewing local residents and leaders, holding forums and taking all manner of feedback. So far, it’s been a little lopsided in terms of who’s been sharing comments. Planners say the prevailing demographic in Southern Pines — younger residents who rent — are not participating as strongly as older residents who own their own homes. So the concern here is that the talk in the air may not be matching the reality on the ground.
A few themes have emerged from all the data collection to help inform a growth plan: Southern Pines is growing faster than the state and many communities around it; its population is younger; its household income has a wide range; “housing cost burden” is higher here than in other communities; and the road network remains stressed by people traveling in and out of town for work.
Over the next 10 years, planners foresee market demand for as many as 14,000 households in Southern Pines, assuming a minimal growth rate of 1 percent a year. There are 10,390 households in town now.
You think it’s congested now? You think it’s expensive to live in Southern Pines now? You think the town is growing too fast now? Without new guidance in place, there is every opportunity for Southern Pines to become another Apex or Holly Springs, once-quaint Wake County communities that have seen exponential growth.
Join Before It’s Too Late
This planning endeavor is anything but some esoteric navel-gazing or visioning project. Southern Pines runs the very real risk of being overrun in the coming years if it does not figure out what it wants to look like and how it plans to handle the growth that’s ahead of it.
Matt Noonkester, the lead planner for this project, told town leaders earlier this month that they should also brace for the impact of three massive economic development job generators in Chatham and Randolph counties.
“That boom is going to ripple out this far,” he said.
Southern Pines is known for its charm and scale of living, but those are at risk if the town does not craft a plan — and accompanying enforcement — to address all of this.
It will not be a choice of options A, B or C. The right kind of comprehensive long range plan will have some combination of higher densities in some places; traditional neighborhoods in others; new “character-driven” developments that foster mixed uses and walkability; conservation of land; strategic upgrades of municipal services.
If you live or work in Southern Pines or have a vested interest in the town, you will have ample opportunity in the coming weeks to help shape the town’s future. Do not pass the chance by.
Best is to plan for a deeper recession than already exists. Cut government jobs, outsource everything. See Sandy Springs, Georgia for a great example how communities can thrive with very small governments and free-market providers of only the most essential services.
