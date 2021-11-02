George Little Gets His Due
When one considers what truly distinguishes Moore County in this state, three entities stand out.
The first, Pinehurst Resort, spans the entirety of the golf heritage here. If we are the Home of American Golf, the resort and its courses are the iconic front porch.
The second, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, stands as one of the few free-standing comprehensive, high-quality health care systems left in the state. Across its 15-county service region, FirstHealth offers a range and level of care that one would regularly encounter in a large, metro region.
The third asset that sets Moore County apart is Sandhills Community College, a leader among the state’s 58 such campuses. Since its founding almost 60 years ago, SCC has provided a high-caliber, low-cost education for thousands of students whose ultimate pathways vary from brick masons to computer scientists.
SCC, with its near-immaculate campus, diverse and talented staff, array of academic offerings and its overall sterling reputation among its peers, is no accident. It is the result of careful planning and execution over the years by its board of trustees and senior staff.
While none of it is due solely to one person, a case could be made that SCC could be measurably less, save for one trustee who has helped guide its trajectory these past 40 years: George Little.
No Small Ambition
Little, a Southern Pines native, came through Moore County Schools and graduated from UNC before coming back home to set up a successful insurance business and plant himself in politics.
Little was chairman of the Moore County Republican Party in 1981 when given the opportunity to be appointed to the SCC Board of Trustees. The college, established 15 years earlier, was still small, but Little saw its potential to help power Moore County’s economic engine.
In 1985, Little became trustees chairman, a spot he has held for 36 years. In that time, SCC has grown to become a regional education powerhouse that has widened its reach and, perhaps most important, built an endowment that now tops $50 million. Among community colleges, that sum is almost legendary.
“If you’ve got a foundation like we have now, you can do things for the students in Moore and Hoke County that other colleges can’t do because they don’t have the resources,” said Little.
“People come to school here thinking they’re never going to go to college, transfer from here to get their four-year degree and are very successful.
“Then, a lot of people we train don’t go anywhere, they go right into jobs. So it’s outstanding what we provide.”
His Vision, Realized
Little was recently honored nationally for his leadership by the Association of Community College Trustees. Last month in San Diego, it bestowed on him its Trustee of the Year award from more than 10,000 trustees representing 500 two-year institutions nationwide.
As the college’s president the past three decades, John Dempsey has known no other board chair, and that’s OK with him.
“George is a real activist board chair but he never interferes with the actual running of the college. I probably have the easiest college president’s job in America and it’s because of George,” Dempsey said. “We’ve worked together for 33 years and never really had any disagreements because that’s not what this job is about. This job is about training nurses, this job is about training engineers.”
Like the Pinehurst Resort and FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Sandhills Community College stands as a pillar upon which much is built and much depends. In his 40 years leading the college, George Little has realized his vision that students’ success was the college’s success. And the college’s success has been its community’s success.
“His ambition,” Dempsey said, “has always been to create a college that is essentially within the economic reach of absolutely every single person in this community — and through our foundation he and the college have done that.”
