One of the greatest fictions this state ever told itself is that the N.C. Education Lottery would be a boon to education when created in 2005.

Envisioned as a supplemental revenue source for education — that sentiment never made it into the final legislation — the lottery over the years has increasingly put more revenue toward prizes and less toward education. Today, less than a quarter of all revenue from that version of legalized gambling goes to schools. Much of that money is going to fill in the gaps created by General Assemblies over the years that have spent less on education, including salaries and basic transportation costs, because it had the lottery to lean on.

Kent Misegades

Correction. It was Democrats who pushed for a lottery, under the promise that it would end money shortfalls in government schools. It was laughable then and is laughable now. Sure, let’s have casinos and other forms of gambling everywhere. Why bother getting an education or going to work? We’ll just buy lottery tickets and cups of nickels. Won’t it be great?

Barbara Misiaszek

Bring a casino to Moore County. We have plenty of visitors coming here with lots of money and not much to do at night,

John Misiaszek

Conrad Meyer

Who exactly, writes these pieces?

Those of us who are unwashed must sign our names to our comments, the "editorial board" gets a pass.

I agree with John, what is wrong with bringing a casino to Moore County? I've lived in Michigan and Wisconsin - both states have Native American casinos that have been very successful.

Richard Larson

I too came from a state that has, still has, Native American casinos. They flourish. The locals love them. They provide entertainment & food options not offered around here. The 'opposers' want you to believe in the crime & blight. It's simply fabricated, made up. I enjoyed them thoroughly and I'm not by any standards a gambler. Last, I'm with Conrad. I'm completely against these 'ghost writers' having any 'editorial' comment, really just their own personal opinion, posted here.

