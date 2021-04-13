You needn’t have seen “Hamilton” to know that the United States was founded, largely, because King George III was a pretty indifferent ruler who didn’t take the Colonies seriously.
That resonated with the Founding Fathers, who made the point clear in the Declaration of Independence: “In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury.”
And so, having won a hard-earned independence and smarting from the foul rule of the British Crown, the Founding Fathers wanted to make sure in their newly independent country that they enshrined the right to speak truth to power.
It’s spelled out in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Along with the freedom of religion, press, speech and assembly, the people are free “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The right to petition can be traced back even further, to the Magna Carta in 1215, and there has been hundreds of years of experience since of subjects airing their grievances, regardless of whether they were acted upon.
Nowhere in the past 806 years is there a clause or asterisk that has said the grievance must be pertinent to the governing authority hearing it. Ah, but then there’s the Pinehurst Village Council.
Topic Restrictions
Like all local boards, the Village Council hosts a public comment period at meetings. In Pinehurst, it has historically been a pretty casual experience, with few hard-and-fast rules, and topics are far-ranging.
That all changed over the past month when, during the public comment period, folks on both sides of the value of wearing face masks basically got ugly with each other and Council member Lydia Boesch and her peculiar role in the anti-mask “Freedom Matters NC” group. The conversation has grown bitter and spilled into social media and email exchanges.
Concerned that time was being spent on these matters, Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland tried to short-circuit more of the same. He basically told residents that the village would soon consider a new public-comment policy that restricted comments to matters “within the authority and the jurisdiction of the village of Pinehurst.”
“Local government units like Pinehurst have no authority to make or change federal or state laws,” Strickland said. “Speakers who wish to comment on such matters are encouraged to direct their efforts to the appropriate state or federal forum.”
In other words, don’t bring your grievances to us unless we can do something about them. While understandable, that position is just wrong.
The Village Council was scheduled to review this new policy Tuesday afternoon. Most of the policy is reasonable and well within established guidelines, such as time limits, procedures and decorum standards. Then there’s this: “Speakers shall only discuss matters that are pertinent to the legal authorities of the village of Pinehurst.”
Then there’s a section that says speakers “shall not discuss” campaign issues and other issues subject to closed sessions, legal proceedings or public hearings.
Price of Indifference
For being such a conservative community, Pinehurst has long had an affinity for over-governance. While the council’s attempted squelching of certain comments might ultimately be “legal,” it doesn’t mean it’s right.
Optics matter, and these optics are all wrong.
Every elected body owes its power to the people, and the people deserve the right to “petition for redress in the most humble terms.”
Maybe someone wants to talk about the price of tea in China, but maybe someone might bring up something the council was unaware of and might need or want to act upon.
Had the Board of County Commissioners had this policy in effect, the petitioners earlier this month seeking a resolution affirming support of the First and Second Amendments would have been told to pipe down.
Elected boards owe it to the governed to listen, lest they become known as being indifferent and intolerant of the public’s views.
We all know how that turned out last time.
Basically you want clowns with rather ridiculous arguments - oh please, sir, don't make me wear a mask - to have an unfettered ability to take over a council meeting. Oh the horror, the horror of mask wearing, what's to be done? And since it's a state mandate, not a Pinehurst one, it seems reasonable not to waste time listening to these poor people who feel so put upon by reasonable government safety standards. And to compare this to the American revolution? pathetic, just pathetic. Thank the lord you have the Pilot to publish this rubbish.
