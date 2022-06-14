Birdie, by the hundreds of local volunteers who filled responsibilities last week at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open.
The USGA enjoys staging its championships in Moore County because it can count on getting a great turnout of volunteers who fill all kinds of roles across the golf course, from staffing merchandise counters to filling refreshment booths and directing traffic around holes.
More than 1,500 people turned out for the Women’s Open to fill these important roles. In doing so, it showed a valuable business and community partner that they are important to all of us. As we say, whether you know it or not, we’re all in the golf business.
Birdie, by North Moore High School theater teacher Kimberly Fielder-Jones and her team of students who will travel to Indiana later this month for an inaugural trip to the International Thespian Festival.
Under Fielder-Jones, the school’s theater program has been hitting its stride in recent years, winning bunches of awards in state-level competitions.
But it was something else when the school made its debut at the North Carolina Thespian Festival at UNC Greensboro in March and took top honors, setting the students up for a trip to Indiana State University.
“We were all in shock because we had never been before,” said Fielder-Jones, “and we were told that it was the first time that a first-timer had advanced on.”
“We are storytellers at the end of the day,” says Elijah Brown, who has a leading role in the production of Ed Monk’s “Booby Trap” that will be performed. “That’s truly what we are, and I think our end goal every day is to tell a story as genuinely and accurately as we possibly can.”
Birdie, by Katie Carpenter, who is using her community connections and her business to make a dent in the campaign to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Carpenter, who owns The Racquet Club at Seven Lakes with her partner, Canyn, knows the pain and challenge for family members after watching her mother retreat deep into the disease and succumb.
“People who haven’t been an aging caregiver have no idea how hard it is to watch a parent decline,” she said.
Katie and Canyn decided last year to host a “Longest Day” fundraiser to coincide with one of the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature events. The local event raised $15,000. This year, they’re doing Power for Purple Palooza, a weeklong series of community-inspired events, including a golf event, a community movie night, pizza night at Seven Lakes Pizza, among others.
“I realized,” she said, “I had been given a unique opportunity to contribute to the larger good by turning my experience into inspiration for others. It’s my turn to give back.”
Birdie, by David Seiberling, who for 40 years led the Moore County Concert Band as its musical director and conductor. For decades, the band could always be counted on to provide free shows around holidays to entertain residents and lift spirits.
Music runs through Seiberling’s life. He’s taught music at Union Pines High School and UNC Pembroke. When available, he judges competitions and creates band arrangements. He served his country in the 348th Army Band. He has performed with The Platters and The Four Tops.
On May 30, at Timmel Pavilion in Pinehurst, Seiberling took a final bow, passing the baton to successor Timothy Altman for the second half of the band’s Memorial Day concert.
“He has such a rapport with the audience,” says Carolyn Hatcher who, with her husband, John, has played in the concert band from the beginning. “Before every concert he tells the audience facts about the composer. He’s delightful, really — very patient.”
The Moore County Concert Band will play on, but there will always be a fond remembrance of the music man who led it for so long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.